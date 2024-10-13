Angel's Header Lifts Phoenix Rising to Crucial 1-0 Win Over Oakland

Rising strengthens playoff position with a four-point cushion, as Angel scores for the second straight match to push the team closer to postseason qualification

Phoenix Rising (11-9-12) secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Oakland Roots, with Tomas Angel's second-half header propelling the team closer to a playoff berth, extending their lead to four points above the playoff line with two matches remaining.

Phoenix absorbed pressure for the first 15 minutes before finding Tomas Angel on an outlet run behind Oakland's backline. Although his well-timed run was flagged offside, Angel made the most of his first touch, bringing down the lobbed pass and putting it past Oakland goalkeeper Paul Blanchette, which would have opened the scoring.

Oakland continued playing a direct style, quickly bypassing the midfield and pushing men forward whenever in possession. Their first real chance came when Edgardo Rito fouled Camden Riley near the sideline, allowing Baboucarr Njie to deliver a set piece into the box. Riley attempted a volley but sent it over the net.

Phoenix dominated the final 30 minutes of the half, controlling possession and limiting Oakland's attacking opportunities. Charlie Dennis and Angel both had chances denied by Blanchette-Dennis with a long-range shot straight at the keeper, and Angel with a header that forced Blanchette to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Oakland Roots started the second half with a near-breakthrough as Diaz made a run into the box from a wide position, but he couldn't control the through pass, and the ball rolled harmlessly over the endline.

After surviving that early chance, Rising dominated the next fifteen minutes and eventually broke through with Tomas Angel scoring his second goal in as many matches. Rito was played through and sent a low cross into the box, which ran all the way to Emil Cuello, who had made a late run. Cuello beat Diaz with a touch before lofting a pass toward Angel, who headed it in to give Rising a 1-0 lead.

Rising managed just one more shot before weathering a barrage of attacks from the home side. Oakland tallied seven shots to close the match, highlighted by Diaz forcing a save from Phoenix Rising goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky with a half-volley from distance, and Miche-Naider Chery coming off the bench to hit the woodwork with a header at the far post.

It was a massive shutout win for Rising, now four points above the playoff line and jumping to sixth place with two matches left. A win in their next match, or a San Antonio loss, will secure Rising's second-straight playoff appearance, as they aim to repeat last year's success and bring another championship to Phoenix. Next up for Rising is its final home match of the regular season, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets today at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.

Scoring:

PHX - 55 ¬Â² Tomás Ángel (Emil Cuello)

Discipline:

OAK - 38 ¬Â² Guillermo Diaz (Caution)

OAK - 68 ¬Â² Johnny Rodriguez (Caution)

PHX - 68 ¬Â² Pape Mar Boye (Caution)

OAK - 70 ¬Â² Gagi Margvelashvili (Caution)

PHX - 73 ¬Â² Tomás Ángel (Caution)

PHX - 90+4 ¬Â² Charlie Dennis (Caution)

Lineups:

Phoenix Rising FC - Patrick Rakovsky, Emil Cuello, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Pape Mar Boye, Laurence Wyke, Giulio Doratiotto (70 ¬Â² Mohamed Traore), Dariusz Formella (90+7 ¬Â² José Hernández), Renzo Zambrano, Charlie Dennis, Edgardo Rito (81 ¬Â² JP Scearce), Tomás Ángel

Substitutes Not Used - Rocco Ríos Novo, Federico Varela, Jamison Ping, Christopher Grote

Oakland Roots - Paul Blanchette, Camden Riley, Neveal Hackshaw, Gagi Margvelashvili, Baboucarr Njie, Daniel Gomez (72 ¬Â² José Sinisterra), Rafael Baca (72 ¬Â² Irakoze Donasiyano), Guillermo Diaz, Trayvone Reid (72 ¬Â² Miche-Naider Chéry), Dom Dwyer (60 ¬Â² Justin Rasmussen), Johnny Rodriguez

Substitutes Not Used - Etsgar Cruz, Ilya Alekseev, Thomas Camier, Timothy Syrel

