San Antonio FC and SportVerein Darmstadt 98 Announce Landmark Partnership

July 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC and SportVerein Darmstadt 98 have announced today a comprehensive partnership designed to elevate the clubs both on and off the pitch. San Antonio FC will come together with the German club to exchange academy talent and coaches, allowing young players to experience different coaching styles and settings to enhance their development.

In addition to exchanges and opportunity for future player loan agreements, SAFC will host Darmstadt for a friendly match by February 2026, bringing another high-quality international exhibition to Toyota Field. The teams will also be able to travel and use each others' facilities for training camp purposes.

The clubs' partnership announcement comes in accordance with the renewal of the sister city agreement between San Antonio and Darmstadt, Germany, which was originally created in 2017. The two cities have maintained a close partnership, which involves a lively exchange in the political, cultural, educational and social spheres.

The soccer partnership will also allow the two sides to discuss opportunities to further the cities' relationship and community impact initiatives in their respective markets.

We are honored to partner with SV Darmstadt on this project, said SS&E Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel Bobby Perez. The opportunity for San Antonio FC to collaborate with this historic, values-driven club is special, and we are grateful for Darmstadt as a new strategic partner.

We look forward to a successful and fruitful collaboration that enriches cultural understanding and expands our expertise, said SV Darmstadt 98 Managing Director of Marketing & Sales Martin Kowalewski. We are convinced that cooperations and synergies with reliable partners are part of our progress and development and that all parties will benefit from mutual support in the youth sector and mutual knowledge exchange.

One of the oldest active clubs in Germany, SportVerein Darmstadt 98 was founded in May 1898. The team currently competes in 2. Bundesliga, having earned promotion to the first-division Bundesliga on multiple occasions, most recently ahead of the 2022-23 season.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.