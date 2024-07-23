Oakland Roots and Soul SC Partner with Alameda-Based Firebrand Artisan Breads

July 23, 2024

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC announces new partnership with Firebrand Artisan Breads. Firebrand Artisan Breads will serve as the Official Bread Partner of Oakland Roots and Soul.

"Firebrand Artisan Breads and Oakland Roots and Soul are completely aligned in our mission and structure to serve the greater good of the community with purpose at our core," stated Andrea Lepore, VP Brand Partnerships. "Bread bakeries play a vital role in communities and we're proud to provide our players with Firebrand's sourdough as part of their healthy meal plan."

Firebrand has 11 purposes baked into its corporate charter such as obligations to hire people who are formerly homeless/incarcerated, create a diverse and equitable supply chain and operate the company for long term success not short term profit.

"Firebrand is excited to partner with such a dynamic and community based organization like Oakland Roots and Soul," said Matt Kreutz, CEO. "We see this as a perfect synergy of our two missions and can't wait for another great season ahead!"

