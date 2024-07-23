Zachary Herivaux Voted USL Championship Player of the Week

July 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC midfielder Zachary Herivaux was voted USL Championship Player of the Week for his performance in the club's 3-1 victory against Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday at Protective Stadium. Becoming the first player in club history to be voted Player of the Week, Herivaux earned the honor after coming on as a second-half substitute and scoring two goals in nine minutes, including the match-winner, to help his team secure three important road points. Herivaux's Man of the Match performance saw the Haitian international go down in Rhode Island FC history as the first player to record multiple goals off the bench.

The USL Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship. Herivaux earned 63 percent of the ballot to claim the award.

Herivaux's first goal against Birmingham came five minutes after entering the match in the 63rd minute. After JJ Williams was able to intercept a Birmingham pass in the attacking third, the forward made his way to the middle of the penalty area and sent a cheeky backheel pass to Herivaux. Taking the ball in from close range, Herivaux sent a precise shot past Birmingham goalkeeper Trevor Spangenberg to give RIFC a 2-1 advantage.

Herivaux kept the momentum going less than ten minutes later with his second goal of the match, marking his first career USL Championship brace. After accepting a quick pass from Stephen Turnbull at the top of the box, Herivaux promptly powered the ball past an outstretched Spangenberg. The sensational strike earned Herivaux a USL Championship Goal of the Week nomination in his 100th regular season league match.

Herivaux signed with Rhode Island FC on July 3, 2024 via transfer from Tampa Bay Rowdies. The Massachusetts native began his playing career with MLS side New England Revolution in 2015, when he became the third homegrown signing in Revolution history. After loan stints with San Antonio FC and Birmingham Legion FC, Herivaux signed his first USL Championship contract with San Antonio in 2020. Following one season in Texas, Herivaux made the move to Birmingham in 2021 where he would go on to make 56 appearances in two seasons.

Turnbull and RIFC forward Noah Fuson were also named to the USL Championship Team of the Week reserves list. Fuson gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead by scoring the quickest goal in club history just 53 seconds into the match, while Turnbull provided the key assist to set up Herivaux's second goal and secure RIFC's 3-1 cushion.

With his Player of the Week recognition, Herivaux is the 15th Rhode Island FC honoree named to the USL Championship's Team of the Week in 2024:

WEEK DATE NAME HONOR

2 March 19 Clay Holstad Team of the Week

3 March 26 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

5 April 9 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

6 April 16 Jackson Lee Team of the Week

7 April 23 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

7 April 23 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

12 May 28 Koke Vegas Team of the Week

16 June 25 Khano Smith Coach of the Week

16 June 25 Stephen Turnbull Team of the Week

16 June 25 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

17 July 2 Jojea Kwizera Team of the Week

18 July 9 Frank Nodarse Team of the Week

18 July 9 Marc Ybarra Team of the Week

19 July 16 Albert Dikwa Team of the Week

20 July 23 Zachary Herivaux Player of the Week

Up next, Herivaux and the rest of Rhode Island FC return home to Beirne Stadium on Saturday, July 27 when the club hosts North Carolina FC at 7:30 p.m. The Ocean State club will look to continue rising up the Eastern Conference standings in what will be a pivotal rematch of the scoreless draw between the two clubs on May 4. Tickets to the next home match are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

