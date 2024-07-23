Totsch Signs New LouCity Contract Amid Another Standout Season

July 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC defender Sean Totsch

(Louisville City FC, Credit: EM Dash Photography) Louisville City FC defender Sean Totsch(Louisville City FC, Credit: EM Dash Photography)

Louisville City FC and veteran defender Sean Totsch locked in a new contract keeping the club's all-time minutes and appearance leader in purple, it was announced Tuesday.

Totsch, 32, has been a mainstay in central defense dating back to LouCity's USL Championship title runs in 2017 and 2018. He was also named to an All-League team each of the past four seasons.

Terms of Totsch's new deal, which is pending league and federation approval, were not disclosed.

"I'm really excited to just sign a new contract and extend my time here," Totsch said. "Obviously the club and this team have meant a lot to me and my family, and this city has become my home. In eight years I've met my wife, bought a house and won a few trophies.

"I wouldn't want to play for any other club. These guys are my brothers, and we speak often about going out there, battling for each other and having your brother's back. I want to continue to do my part to add to the legacy of this club and to win the third star for LouCity.

"That's our goal on a daily basis, and I love going to work every day with these guys to accomplish it."

Since arriving to Louisville, Totsch has racked up 19,767 minutes in purple across 238 appearances. The North Dakota native, who played collegiately at Northern Illinois University, completed "Ironman" seasons in 2021 and 2023, playing every regular season minute. He also scored nine goals in 2022, setting a single-season record for a defender in the league.

"We are happy to be able to finalize a new deal for Totsch to stay here in Louisville," said coach Danny Cruz. "He has continued to play a crucial role year after year and understands what it means to represent this club both on and off the field. When you look at his start to the season, he continues to be a player that provides us strength, leadership and quality on the ball from the back."

"As a club we want to continue to be proactive in our roster construction, and finalizing this deal puts us in a position to have the continuity and depth that we want."

Totsch, who lives in Louisville with his wife, Aysia, continues to hold down a starting role in 2024. It's his eighth season with LouCity after a move from the Rochester Rhinos, where he won another championship back in 2015 as a USL Championship rookie. Earlier this year, Totsch became just the fifth player in league history to eclipse both 20,000 minutes and 250 appearances for his career.

Images from this story



Louisville City FC defender Sean Totsch

(EM Dash Photography)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.