Battery Head to Virginia for Midmorning Loudoun Match

July 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery hit the road for a midweek midday game against Loudoun United FC on Wed., July 24. Kickoff at Segra Field is set for brunch hour at 11 a.m. ET and the match will stream on ESPN+.

Charleston and Loudoun meet for the first time this season. Last year, the Battery went 1W-0L-1D against Loudoun, winning the home match, 3-0, but tying in the reverse fixture, 2-2.

The Battery (11W-2L-7D, 40pts) head to Virginia after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Miami FC on Friday. Nick Markanich scored twice in the second half to seal the deal for the Battery while the team notched their 11th shutout of the league campaign. Charleston are undefeated in their last five games.

Loudoun (7W-6L-5D, 26pts) have been enjoying one of the most successful stretches of games in the club's history and are currently on an eight-match undefeated run in league play. That span includes notable wins over the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Monterey Bay FC and Orange County SC. Last time out, Loudoun drew 1-1 with Indy Eleven on July 13, so Wednesday's hosts will be well-rested coming into the match.

Looking at the Eastern Conference standings, the Battery are in second and Loudoun are in seventh.

Storylines of the Match

Brunch Ball in Virginia - The Battery are kicking off at an unusually early time - 11 a.m. - as the visitors for Loudoun's Camp Day game. Wednesday's match features various initiatives for youth soccer players in the Leesburg area before, during and after the game. The last time Charleston played a morning match was in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, which was a rescheduled date after the original game was postponed for storms.

America's Top Goalscorer (Again) - With a brace against Miami, Nick Markanich is once again the No. 1 goalscorer across all U.S. domestic leagues with 18 goals in the USL Championship. He reclaims the top spot for the first time since holding the designation in May.

Markanich and Grinwis Chase History - Forward Nick Markanich and goalkeeper Adam Grinwis are nearing historic marks, showcasing the Battery's holistic strength. Markanich's 18 goals set a new single-season record for the Battery in their USLC era, and he is inching closer to the club's all-time single-season record (27 goals) and the USLC's single-season record (25 goals). Grinwis has eight clean sheets so far and his current pace puts the Battery's single-season shutout record (14) and the USLC's single-season record (15) in his sights.

Team Clean Sheet Record on the Table - Charleston will also have a chance to make a bid for the most shutouts in a USL Championship season. The Battery have 11 shutouts through 20 matches and are on pace to contest the league record of 17 shutouts in a single season, which is a multi-way tie between several clubs. It is a testament to the defensive might of the Battery across the pitch.

Battery Lead All-Time Series - Charleston have been the more successful side in the head-to-head matchups and have a 6W-1L-3D record over Loudoun since 2019. While the Battery are undefeated in the last eight meetings against Loudoun, they have not won at Segra Field since 2021.

Familiar Face in Goal - The Battery are set to square off against former Charleston goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux on Wednesday, who has been enjoying success as Loudoun's primary shot-stopper this year. Fauroux had two shutouts and 83 saves for the Battery in 2022 and he currently has six shutouts across 18 match this season.

Zeke Soto Debuts - The 17-year-old Soto made his Charleston debut on Friday against Miami, coming off the bench to see out the 2-0 victory. Soto signed with the Battery earlier in July and showed poise in his first minutes with the squad. The U.S. youth international could be due for more playing time as the Battery go through a nine-day span with three matches.

Best Wishes, Matthew! - Charleston's USL Academy signing Matthew Dean departed the club this past weekend to begin his college career at Georgia Southern University. The Georgia native was signed to an Academy contract after a successful open tryout and preseason performance. Dean made two appearances in the Championship. The Battery thank Matthew for his contributions to this team this season and wish him all the best in college!

MATCH INFO

Loudoun United FC vs. Charleston Battery

Wednesday, July 24 - 11 a.m. ET Kickoff

Segra Field

HOW TO WATCH:

Wednesday's match will stream on ESPN+ domestically and through the league's YouTube channel for free internationally.

