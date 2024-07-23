Memphis 901 FC Signs Golden Glove Goalkeeper Triston Henry to Multi-Year Contract

July 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC announced Tuesday the club has signed goalkeeper Triston Henry on a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval.

The four-time Canadian Premier League champion and two-time Golden Glove winner joins the Beale Street Boys with 142 caps with 51 clean sheets in five seasons with Forge FC. In 2023, the Scarborough, Ontario, native led the CPL with nine clean sheets in 27 regular season matches while conceding the second fewest goals in the league.

"We are delighted to have Triston onboard for the second part of the season," said Acting Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. "He will be another experienced goalkeeper within our goalkeeping group, and we look forward to Triston helping us achieve more success this season."

Henry also had successful stints at Quinnipiac University in 2015, the University of Connecticut in 2014 and Herkimer Community College from 2012 to 2013. He led the Generals to back-to-back NJCAA Championships in 2012 and 2013, finishing his junior college career with 29 shutouts, including in both National Championship games.

Memphis 901 FC returns to AutoZone Park to host San Antonio FC on Saturday, July 27 for Back to School night followed by post-match fireworks. Tickets are available on the club's website.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Triston Henry

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: September 8, 1993

Hometown: Scarborough, Ontario

Nationality: Canada, Jamaica

Previous Club: Forge FC (Canadian Premier League)

Transaction: Memphis 901 FC signs goalkeeper Triston Henry to multi-year contract on July 23, 2024.

