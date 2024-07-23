Five-Goal Win over Oakland Lands Three Republic FC Players on Team of the Week, Briggs Coach of the Week

July 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Today, USL Championship announced that Republic FC players Kieran Phillips, Nick Ross, and Jared Timmer have been named to the Week 20 Team of the Week, while Head Coach Mark Briggs has been named Coach of the Week following the club's strong 5-2 win over Oakland Roots SC on Sunday afternoon. The victory moved Republic FC into sole possession of second place in the Western Conference table and marked the largest single-game goal differential for the club this season.

Mark Briggs has been at the helm for every Republic FC match against Oakland resulting in a 5-2-5 record, including one U.S. Open Cup match. His changes made to the starting lineup produced immediate results in Sunday's match. The five-goal affair marks the Indomitable Club's highest scoring match of 2024 and the three first-half goals set the club's highest-scoring half this season. With the win, Republic FC claims the season series against Oakland, with both team winning away, but Sacramento leading with a +2 goal differential. More than halfway through the season, the club is the only undefeated road team in USL Championship.

Kieran Phillips - making his first start since June 15 - set the tone early with the first of two goals in the matinee match. In the fourth minute, Phillips opened the scoring off a turnover which he converted off his left foot. Moments after the second half whistle sounded, Phillips cleaned up a deflection from a cross from Jack Gurr to net the club's fourth goal - his second of the night. Sunday's performance secured his second regular season brace for Sacramento.

Ross was named the Man of the Match after recording a goal and an assist. The veteran midfielder found the back of the net just before halftime, scoring the eventual game-winner and earning Republic FC its highest-scoring half of the year. He later assisted Trevor Amann's goal in the 85th minute, his fifth assist of the year. He also won five of five tackles and eight of 14 duels, and made seven recoveries defensively.

Timmer earned his first career Team of the Week selection after recording his first assist since 2022. A free kick from Justin Portillo was delivered on a dime to Timmer at the back post and the defender headed the ball across the box to Shane Wiedt who headed home Republic FC's second goal of the match. Defensively, Timmer won six of seven duels and led all players with nine possessions won.

With this week's selections, Republic FC has been represented on Team of the Week 15 times this season.

Republic FC is back on the road this weekend against Detroit City FC this Saturday. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan is set for 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

The Indomitable Club wraps up the summer with three home matches in August. The Quails host Pittsburgh Riverhounds at Heart Health Park on August 3 in a nationally broadcast fixture on ESPN 2 - the third of six national matches. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. with ESPN 2 broadcasting the match. Tickets for next Saturday's match are available at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets.

