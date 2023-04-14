San Antonio Falls to Frisco in Game Four

April 14, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Friday night marked game four between the San Antonio Missions and the Frisco RoughRiders. Frisco scored four runs across the first two innings and kept the Missions off the scoreboard. Nick Krauth allowed just one hit across five innings of work. For the third consecutive game, the RoughRiders defeated the Missions.

Duncan Snider was the starting pitcher for the Missions, and he was making his second career Double-A start. The tall right-hander allowed two runs in the top of the first inning. Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna started off the frame with back-to-back singles. Dustin Harris followed that up with a single and plated Carter. Dio Arias grounded into a double play and Acuna scored on the play. Frisco gained an early 2-0 advantage.

The RoughRiders doubled their lead in the top of the second inning. After recording the first two outs of the frame, Scott Kapers hit a solo home run to left field. Josh Sale kept the inning alive with a double. Carter drove in Sale with a single to left field to score Sale and make it a 4-0 ballgame.

Frisco had a chance to increase their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Snider began the inning by striking out the leadoff batter. Carter hit a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. The right-hander loaded the bases after issuing walks to Acuna and Harris. Luke Montz made the call to bring in Justin Lopez from the bullpen. The former infielder induced an inning-ending double play to end the scoring threat.

For the second consecutive inning, the Missions pitched out of a jam. Lopez walked the leadoff batter, Trevor Hauver, before striking out Jax Biggers. A passed ball allowed Hauver to advance to second base. Chris Seise singled to place two runners on base. The right-hander struck out Kapers before walking Sale and loading the bases. Lopez left the bases loaded after striking out Carter.

Nick Krauth was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders and made his second career Double-A appearance. The right-hander breezed through the first two innings before allowing a single to Brantley Bell in the third inning. That was the only hit he allowed in five innings of work. He issued two walks along the way and struck out one batter.

San Antonio found themselves with their first scoring opportunity in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Ricky Devito, Connor Hollis drew a one-out walk and stole second base. Devito struck out Daniel Johnson for the second out before walking Tirso Ornelas. With two runners on and two outs, Michael De La Cruz struck out to end the inning.

The RoughRiders added three more runs to their total in the top of the seventh inning. Lake Bachar began the inning on the mound and walked the first batter he faced. After striking out the next batter, he allowed a base hit to Seise. Kapers hit a double to score a run and that was the end of the night for Bachar. Jared Koenig took the mound and allowed a single to Carter which scored Seise. Acuna hit a single to plate the third run of the frame and make it a 7-0 ballgame.

With a 7-0 lead, Montz turned to Juan Fernandez to take the mound in the top of the ninth inning. The catcher/infielder was making his second career relief appearance and first since 2019. He retired all three batters he faced.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 7-0

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 2-5 on the season

* Juan Fernandez: 2nd career relief appearance, first since 2019

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 0-2, 2 BB, K

* Duncan Snider (Missions Starter): L, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

* Evan Carter (#1 Rangers Prospect, #37 overall): 4-6, 2 RBI, R, K

* Nick Krauth (Frisco Starter): W, 5.0 IP, H, 2 BB, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday, April 15th. Left-hander Brian Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Tekoah Roby (0-0, 7.36) is scheduled to pitch for the RoughRiders. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.