Drillers Top Midland with 9-Run Rally

MIDLAND, TX - The The 2023 season is still young, but the Tulsa Drillers staged their biggest comeback of the campaign Thursday in Midland, Texas. After spotting the RockHounds a three-run lead, the Drillers scored nine runs over the final three innings to rally for a 9-3 victory at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The win improved the Drillers record to 4-2 and it marked the first time this season they have won two straight games.

Stars of the comeback included Diego Cartaya, Josh Stowers and Bryson Brigman. They finished with three hits each, capped by Cartaya's grand slam in the ninth inning, his first homer at the Double-A level.

Thursday's game was split into two halves with the first portion of the game featuring a pitcher's duel between Tulsa's Nick Frasso and Midland's Joey Estes. Neither pitcher allowed a run through the first four innings that took less than 50 minutes to complete.

The RockHounds opened the scoring in the bottom of the fifth when Chase Calabuig doubled off Frasso to open the inning. After a pair of ground outs, Shane McGuire singled into left field to plate Calabuig.

The RockHounds upped their lead to 3-0 in the sixth thanks to a two-run homer from Brett Harris off reliever Trevor Bettancourt.

From there, it was all Drillers. The comeback started with three straight doubles leading off the top of the seventh. Cartaya, Imanol Vargas and Stowers all doubled to produce two runs and cut the Midland lead to one run. Koedy Hoese delivered a fourth straight hit when he singled into right field to score Stowers and tie the game at 3-3.

Tulsa took its first lead in the top of the eighth and got a break in order to do it. With one out, Vargas walked but appeared to be taken off the bases on what could have been a double-play grounder, but a balk was called by the umpiring crew, allowing him to take second base. With a second chance, Stowers came through with a base hit that scored Vargas and put the Drillers in front. One out later, Brigman singled in Stowers to make it 5-3.

Cartaya put the game out of reach in the ninth. After Jorbit Vivas and Brandon Lewis singled and Andy Pages walked, Cartaya belted the first pitch he saw over the left field fence for Tulsa's first grand slam of the year.

Relievers Tanner Dodson and John Rooney made the comeback possible, holding he Hounds without a run or a hit over the final 3.2 innings. Rooney closed out the game with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth, and he has now closed out both Tulsa victories in the series.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The box score showed that Pages was 0-1 in the game, but the Tulsa outfielder actually reached base four times thanks to three walks and a hit by pitch. For the series, Pages has reached base safely in 11 of 15 plate appearances.

*The ninth-inning single by Vivas extended his hitting streak to six straight games. He has hit safely in every game this season.

*Stowers continued his strong start to the season with his three hits. It was his second straight three-hit game, and he is 8 for 12 in his past three games. He raised his season average to .533.

*Brigman was playing in his first game of the season and made the most of it with his three hits. He was activated on Wednesday when Yusniel Diaz was placed on the injured list.

*Dodson recorded eight outs with four coming on strikeouts. He was credited with the victory, his first of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will remain in Midland for game four of their six-game set with the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. The pitching matchup will feature:

Tulsa - RHP Kyle Hurt (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Midland - LHP David Leal (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

