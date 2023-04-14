Frisco Collects 16 Hits, Dominates San Antonio on Friday

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders smacked 16 hits and shut down the San Antonio Missions on Friday night, winning 7-0 from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

The Riders (4-3) jumped out in front early with two runs in the first inning against Missions (2-5) starter Duncan Snider (0-1). Evan Carter, Luisangel Acuña and Dustin Harris all picked up consecutive singles, with Harris knocking in Carter to start the scoring. Acuña then scored on a double play to make it 2-0. The trio at the top of the lineup combined to go 9-for-15 with Carter notching four hits to tie his career high.

The following inning, Frisco catcher Scott Kapers blasted his first home run of the season, a solo shot, and Carter added another run with an RBI single to push the Riders lead to 4-0.

That score stayed until the seventh when Kapers ripped an RBI double and Carter and Acuña both added RBI singles, putting Frisco up 7-0 for good.

On the mound, Nick Krauth (1-0) was strong in his first start for the Riders, allowing just three base runners on a single and two walks over five shutout innings with a strikeout.

Ricky DeVito, Grant Wolfram, Nick Starr and Triston Polley then came out of the Frisco bullpen, each throwing an inning, to complete the first shutout win of the year. The Missions only managed three hits on the night.

The series continues on Saturday, April 15th at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Tekoah Roby (0-0, 7.36) on the mound against LHP Brian Gonzalez (0-0, 0.00) for San Antonio.

Frisco returns to Riders Field on April 18th against Arkansas. The Thursday, April 20th game of that series is the first Bark in the Park Night of 2023, not to mention another Rowdy @ the River night, presented by Twisted Tea. Get your tickets now at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

