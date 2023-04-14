Pages Leads Drillers to Third Straight Win

MIDLAND, TX - It was quite the night for Tulsa Drillers outfielder Andy Pages on Friday. The Los Angeles Dodgers #7 prospect had a big night that began with a two-run homer, and it did not stop there. Pages hit a second two-run homer in just his second at-bat of the game that helped propel the Drillers to a 6-1 win over the Midland RockHounds at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

In the first inning, following Jorbit Vivas' one-out double, Pages went deep to center field for his first home run of the season.

The situation was similar for Pages second home run. With Vivas at first base, Pages blasted another two-run homer in the third inning to put Tulsa ahead 4-0.

Drillers starting pitcher Kyle Hurt was also impressive in his second outing of the season. The former USC Trojan tossed three scoreless innings, while giving up two hits with three strikeouts. He threw 39 pitches with 29 for strikes.

Tulsa increased its lead to 6-1 in the seventh inning on two plays that occurred with the bases loaded. A walk brought the first run in, followed by a wild pitch to plate the second.

Manager Scott Hennessey used two lefties out of the bullpen to pitch the final six innings.

Alec Gamboa was given the ball in the fourth inning. He allowed the lone Midland run in four innings pitched and earned his first win of the season.

Ben Harris worked the final two innings allowing just one hit while striking out four batters.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Pages finished three for four with two home runs, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored. He increased his season average to .429 with a .594 on-base percentage and a 1.451 OPS.

*Vivas and Jose Ramos also finished with three hits each. Vivas has hit safely in all seven games this season.

*Tulsa starting pitchers continued to impress in the young season. In seven games, Drillers starters have a 1.61 ERA, the lowest in the Texas League.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will play game five of their six-game series in Midland against the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night. The pitching matchup will feature:

Tulsa- RHP River Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Midland- RHP Ryan Cusick (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

