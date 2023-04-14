Drillers Introduce 918 Weekend Alternate Identity - The TulsaSound

TulsaSound logo

(Tulsa Drillers)

Tulsa, OK - The Tulsa Drillers today announced a new, alternate identity as part of their annual 918 Weekend with accompanying uniforms that will pay homage to the Tulsa Sound, the iconic musical style that originated in Tulsa during the second half of the twentieth century. The unique Tulsa Sound featured a mix of blues, blues rock, country, rock & roll and swamp pop. The early pioneers of the Tulsa Sound included legends like Leon Russell, J.J. Cale, Roger Tillison and Elvin Bishop.

The style was later featured by country music musicians Gus Hardin and Jeff Carson as well as rock & blues guitarist and singer/songwriter Eric Clapton. Much of the Tulsa Sound was recorded in Tulsa at the famous Church Studio that Russell founded.

To pay tribute to these musical legends and the groovy style of music, the Drillers will rebrand as the TulsaSound for four games this season from June 22-25. For over two years, the Drillers worked with world renowned graphic artists Brandiose to create the fresh TulsaSound identity.

The TulsaSound will don a navy hat with a red brim and a custom TulsaSound baseball characterization logo on the front. The uniforms will include navy jerseys with piano keys and a guitar with the TulsaSound script across the fronts. The TulsaSound baseball logo will be featured on the left sleeve and a Drillers "D" Tulsa flag themed musical note on the right sleeve. The back of the jersey will have the player's number within the Tulsa skyline. All elements were selected and designed to celebrate and pay tribute to the great music that originated in the 918!

"There is nothing we love to do more than celebrate the great game of baseball and the beautiful city of Tulsa", said Drillers General Manager Mike Melega. "Our annual 918 Weekend is a celebration of both and we are excited to introduce a new tradition in 2023 by creating a uniquely Tulsa identity each season to celebrate the city we call home with our amazing fans. We are thrilled to honor Tulsa's rich music history by playing as the TulsaSound this June during 918 Weekend!"

The Drillers have partnered with two local expert TulsaSound entities, The Church Studio & OKPOP Museum, to help bring this vision to life!

The Church Studio CEO Teresa Knox said, "Tulsa boasts a serious musical heritage and what better way for us to solidify our rightful place alongside other music cities than to celebrate a "Tulsa Sound" theme with our beloved Drillers! Between Roy Clark's strategic move bringing the team to Tulsa in 1977 and Leon Russell's return to Tulsa in 1972; the logo and messaging of this year's 918 Weekend is dear to us at The Church Studio. We are thankful for these legendary musical trailblazers and can't wait to enjoy the performance of another pioneer; Queen of the Tulsa Sound, Ann Bell on Saturday of 918 Weekend!"

Jeff Moore, the Executive Director of OKPOP Museum, said, "OKPOP is excited to partner with the Tulsa Drillers to celebrate the contributions of some of the greatest artists from the 60's and 70's "Tulsa Sound" era. OKPOP will house collections from many of these artists including Leon Russell, J.J. Cale, Jamie Oldaker, David Teegarden, Jim Keltner, Tommy Tripplehorn, and many others. This is a great way for us to celebrate these artists before our doors are open, and we look forward to bringing some of Oklahoma's most beloved creatives to town to celebrate that weekend and to raise money for the Saint Francis Children's Hospital."

The June 22 - 25 weekend at ONEOK Field will be presented by our great partners Chick-fil-A Tulsa. Chick-fil-A Tulsa is comprised of 13 stores from Tulsa to Bartlesville and everywhere in between. Chick-fil-A Tulsa prides themselves on being a great community partner and a sponsor of the Drillers annual 918 Weekend.

The entire weekend, we will have Tulsa rock-and-rolling at ONEOK Field!

Thursday the 22nd will be a $2 Thursday with $2 beers, soda, and hot dogs plus the first 1,000 fans will receive a custom TulsaSound bucket hat courtesy of Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis, My41 & 97.5 KMOD.

On Friday the 23rd we will light up the downtown skyline with a special postgame fireworks show featuring a live performance by "The Queen of the TulsaSound" Ann Bell, courtesy of Chick-fil-A Tulsa, FOX23 & K95.5.

Saturday the 24th will start with our 918 BeerFest where fans can sample local Tulsa beers presented by Ripley's Bar & Grill and a TulsaSound Celebrity Softball game that will pit Rap vs. Rock as House of Pain's Danny Boy O'Connor and a special guest will captain teams benefitting the Saint Francis Children's Hospital. We will conclude the eventful night with a huge postgame fireworks show courtesy of the Cherokee Nation, NewsChannel 8 & 103.3 The Eagle.

The homestand will conclude on Sunday the 25th with a Kid's Eat Free Sunday where all kids ages 14 & under will eat FREE plus the first 500 fans into the stadium will receive a pair of TulsaSound Aviator sunglasses designed after the TulsaSound Baseball character logo courtesy of Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5.

Throughout the weekend, there will be live music from TulsaSound musicians, historical TulsaSound artifacts from the Church Studio and OKPOP Museum, TulsaSound music and video clips played throughout the games and a brand-new beer, the TulsaSound Blonde Ale from Marshall Brewing that will only be available at ONEOK Field!

TulsaSound gear is now available in the newly renovated Official Team Store at ONEOK Field, online at TulsaDrillers.com/shop or by visiting our booth at The Church Studio's CarneyFest on Saturday, April 15 outside the Church Studio.

