Hooks Hammer Three Home Runs in Friday Win

AMARILLO - Will Wagner belted his first professional grand slam Friday night, helping lead the Hooks to a 13-10 win over the Sod Poodles before 6,417 fans at HODGETOWN.

Corpus Christi leveled the series at two games apiece with eight of its 12 hits going for extra bases.

Following Scott Schreiber's two-out RBI double in the first, Shay Whitcomb opened the second with a two-bagger. Whitcomb raced home when C.J. Stubbs lined a single up the middle. Stubbs plated another in the fifth with his first home run of 2023.

The Hooks broke through in the seventh, scoring seven runs on four hits, two walks and an error while sending 10 men to bat. With two on and one away, Whitcomb lined a base hit into left, chasing home Matthew Barefoot. Alex McKenna boasted a pair of two-run doubles on the night, with his first knock driving in Colin Barberand Whitcomb in the third.

Barefoot, making his season debut, accounted for the third Hooks home run, a laser over the 15-foot wall in left in the sixth.

The Sod Poodles would pull within three after being behind 9-0 in the fourth. Cesar Gomez recorded four consecutive outs to nail down the triumph.

