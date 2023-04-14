Means, Bonifacio Homer in Loss Friday

Jake Means had two hits, including a homer, with two RBI on his birthday but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (2-5) lost to the Wichita Wind Surge (5-2) on Friday night, 7-4. The two teams will play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch.

With the Naturals down 1-0, Means bashed his second homer of the season in the second inning to tie the game.

In the bottom of the third, Wichita broke the game open for good. The Wind Surge brought home four runs against Naturals starter Jonathan Bowlan (0-1, 9.95) who struck out seven over his 4.2 innings of work.

Northwest Arkansas plated runs in the fourth (with Jorge Bonifacio's second home run of the season) and sixth, while Wichita traded two runs in the fifth. Entering the ninth, the Wind Surge led 7-3. The Naturals mounted a rally in the final frame with *Jake Rave *earning a one-out walk and scoring when Means singled to center to make it a 7-4 game. *Morgan McCullough *walked behind him to bring the tying run to the plate, but *Dillan Shrum *grounded out to first to end the ballgame.

The Naturals pitching staff struck out 12 hitters, and have struck out 10 or more in every game this season.

The two teams continue their series on Saturday with a 2:05 PM CT first pitch at Riverfront Stadium. Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin, the "Voice of the Naturals".

