Sam Katz and Hal Lanier to Join American Association Hall of Fame

May 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - In conjunction with the American Association of Professional Baseball, the Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday that team President Sam Katz and longtime field manager Hal Lanier will be inducted into the league's Hall of Fame during this year's All-Star Game festivities July 23.

Katz returned professional baseball to Winnipeg in 1994 after an absence of more than two decades, with the goal of bringing affordable, family-friendly baseball entertainment to Manitoba. After the team's incredibly successful early years, he spearheaded the effort to build what is now known as Blue Cross Park, the club's downtown Winnipeg home which opened in 1999. Under Katz's leadership, the Goldeyes have evolved into one of the most respected and prestigious franchises in professional baseball.

Lanier, a former Major League player and Manager, joined the Goldeyes prior to the 1996 season and piloted the team to a 472-360 regular season record over ten seasons. During his tenure, dozens of players' contracts were transferred to Major League organizations, with several making it all the way to "The Show".

"Congratulations to Hal and Sam! It's appropriate that two people who have meant so much to the game of baseball in Winnipeg are entering the Hall of Fame at the same time," said Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier.

"Hal came to the Goldeyes in the early years and instantly brought Major League knowledge and experience to the team and showed Manitoba that the Goldeyes were serious about baseball. I'm honoured that I had the opportunity to work with Hal for 10 years. He taught me a tremendous amount about the game of baseball and what's it like to be a professional in this business".

"Sam was relentless in bringing baseball back to Winnipeg. From the moment it was announced that the Goldeyes were coming back to Winnipeg, he has done everything he can to provide a great product on the field, and affordable, family, entertainment that everyone can enjoy. His philosophy of making sure people feel like they've received their money's worth after leaving each home game, has resonated with me and every staff member that has had the privilege of working for the Goldeyes."

Katz and Lanier join team legend Reggie Abercrombie and the club's inaugural manager Doug Simunic, who were part of the Hall of Fame's first membership class in 2023.

The Hall of Fame luncheon and induction ceremony will take place in Kansas City, Missouri at the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center - the historic building where Andrew "Rube" Foster established the Negro Leagues in 1920.

