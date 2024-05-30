RailCats Shut Out as Losing Streak Continues

(Gary, IN) It was a cold final game to the series between the RailCats and the Sioux Falls Canaries, and the 'Cats were trying to salvage one win after a string of 4 losses. Tai Tiedemann was on the mound for the 'Cats, going against the former American Association All-Star, Ryan Zimmermann.

The game started with the Canaries taking an early lead. Wyatt Ulrich's leadoff double set the stage for Jordan Barth's RBI single. Barth's speed was on full display as he stole second base and later scored when a Tiedemann check went awry, bouncing out of Jackson Valera's glove.

The Canaries tallied on two more in the top of the 3rd inning when Barth led off with a single, got moved to second by a Rehwaldt walk, stole third, and was brought home by Spencer Sarringarr's single. That same single also brought home Rehwaldt, who stole second and zoomed home after Sarringarr's knock. The Canaries tossed on their fifth run thanks to a sacrifice fly in the top of the 8th that brought home Wyatt Ulrich for the second time.

As for the RailCats, they were only able to get 3 hits on the tough Ryan Zimmermann. Two of those three hits belonged to Francisco Del Valle, who made his season debut with the 'Cats after spending his winter in the Puerto Rican winter league. The lefty and 2023 home run leader for the 'Cats had a very strong showing, and Olivier Basabe was the only other 'Cat to claim a hit with a single. Additionally, Tai Tiedemann struck out seven batters, matching his 2024 season total heading into the contest.

The RailCats will be back in action tomorrow at 6:45 pm CT to kick off a three-game set against the defending American Association champions, Kansas City Monarchs. Be sure to drop by on Friday, May 31st, for Wizard Day at the US Steel Yard.

