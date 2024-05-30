Cannon Homers Twice, Monarchs Split Doubleheader

May 30, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wisc. - Cameron Cannon continued his hot hitting, homering in each of the two games, as the Kansas City Monarchs split a doubleheader with the Lake Country DockHounds Wednesday from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

Kansas City (11-7) won the first game 12-0, scoring seven runs in the seventh and final inning to pull away. The DockHounds (8-11) came from behind to win the nightcap 6-4.

Cannon hit a solo home run in Game 1 and blasted a two-run home run in Game 2. The third baseman is 7-for-15 with three home runs and six RBIs over his last four games.

Former major leaguer Trent Giambrone made his Monarchs debut in the twin bill, homering in the second game.

Kansas City jumped out to an early lead in the opener, scoring four in the second inning on Cannon's home run and a three-run blast from Herbert Iser. Their seven-run seventh was the club's highest-scoring inning of the season so far.

Monarchs starter Yefry Ramirez earned the win after throwing four scoreless innings.

The Monarchs took a 4-0 lead in the first inning of game two on two-run homers from Cannon and Giambrone, but did not manage a hit for the rest of the game.

Lake Country first baseman Ryan Hernandez homered to put the DockHounds on the board in the second. Justin Lavey followed him up with an RBI double later in the frame. Hernandez drove in the team's second run with a single in the third.

The DockHounds tied the game in the fourth on a passed ball, and took the lead with two runs in the fifth, including an RBI single by Josh Altmann.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs head to Gary for a three-game series with the RailCats. First pitch from the Steel Yard is set for 6:45 p.m. Thursday night. Fans can hear the game on 94.5 FM and watch for free on AABaseball.tv.

