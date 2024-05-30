Iser Stays Hot, Monarchs Drop Opener in Gary

GARY, Ind. - Herbert Iser delivered his fourth RBI in three games, but that was the lone bright spot for the Kansas City Monarchs in a 7-1 loss to the Gary SouthShore RailCats Thursday from the Steel Yard.

Gary SouthShore (6-14) jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings off Monarchs starter Will McAffer. RailCats starter Andres Diaz threw seven one-hit innings to earn the win.

Iser's RBI came in the eighth inning off an RBI single. He homered two games ago against Lake Country.

The Monarchs (11-8) have lost three out of four for the second time this season. They'll look to level the series Friday night at 6:45 p.m.

Gary SouthShore scored four runs in the first inning off McAffer, pitching on his 27th birthday. They sent nine runners to the plate in the frame.

Former Monarch Olivier Basabe drove in the first run with a single, part of a 2-for-4 day for the third baseman. LG Castillo contributed a sacrifice fly before an RBI single from Jackson Valera and a run-scoring double from Gio Diaz made it 4-0.

The RailCats scored two unearned runs in the second, including an RBI double from Carlos Rincon.

McAffer settled in after that, retiring 10 of the last 11 hitters he faced. He threw five innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits while walking one and striking out three.

Trent Giambrone led off the eighth with a double to set the stage for Iser's single. The RailCats got the run back in the bottom of the inning when Brandon Fields hit an RBI triple to center off Kansas City reliever Kevin Milam. That brought the game to its final score.

UP NEXT

Grant Gavin will start Friday's game for Kansas City against former teammate Carlos Sanabria. First pitch of the game is at 6:45 p.m. Monarchs fans can listen to the audio broadcast at 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

