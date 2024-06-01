Saltodgs Rally to Defeat Goldeyes

June 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Lincoln Saltdogs (8-12) scored seven times in the seventh inning Friday evening en route to a 9-4 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Blue Cross Park.

All the damage done during the Saltdogs' big inning was done via the long ball. With the Goldeyes leading 3-2, Lincoln left fielder Aaron Takacs hit a grand slam home run down the right field line. Three batters later, centre fielder Nick Anderson hit a three-run homer to left field and the Saltdogs suddenly led 9-3.

Lincoln had opened the scoring in the top of the third when former Goldeyes infielder Dakota Conners brought home catcher Logan Williams with a single to centre field. Conners later crossed the plate on shortstop Drew Devine's base hit to centre which made it 2-0 Saltdogs.

Winnipeg (9-11) tied the game in the fifth on designated hitter Max Murphy's two run double to left field that scored third baseman Dayson Croes and second baseman Keshawn Lynch. Murphy then came home on centre fielder Miles Simington's double to right field that gave the Goldeyes a one-run lead.

After Lincoln went ahead in the seventh, a brief but intense storm caused a 44-minute rain delay.

The Goldeyes got one run back in the bottom of the seventh when first baseman Jake McMurray drove in Lynch with a single to left field.

Winnipeg threatened in the ninth inning, loading the bases before Saltdogs' closer Dan Kubiuk (S, 4) - who pitched for the Goldeyes in 2021 - struck out left fielder Ryan Holgate to end the ballgame.

Walter Borkovich (W, 1-0) was the pitcher of record when Lincoln took the lead. He worked 1.1 innings and did not allow a hit.

Goldeyes starter Travis Seabrooke (L, 1-1) allowed four runs - three earned - on seven hits in 6.2 innings. He struck out five.

"I actually thought we played a pretty good game today, but we just let the one inning get away from us," said Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins. "I feel bad for Grant Townsend for coming in in a tough spot. I know he wanted to get the job done more than anybody. Unfortunately, that storm that blew in brought some wind with and credit to them for getting the ball up in the air because a couple of them ended up getting carried over the fence."

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT with Colton Eastman (2-2, 4.15 ERA) starting for Winnipeg. Right-hander Zach Keenan (2-1, 5.48 ERA) will take the mound for Lincoln. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 5:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

