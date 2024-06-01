Davis Feldman Leads 'Hawks to Win Over Milkmen

June 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' Davis Feldman in action

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel/Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks)

FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (12-8) scored the first five runs on Saturday night and got a stellar outing from starter Davis Feldman to pick up a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen at Newman Outdoor Field.

In Feldman's six shutout innings on the mound, he allowed only three hits while striking out five batters and walking three.

The righty picked up his third win of the season in his fourth start. Feldman (3-0, 2.10 ERA) is limiting opposing batters to a .178 batting average so far in 2024.

After going behind in each of their previous three contests, the RedHawks struck first on Saturday with an RBI single from Nick Novak in the second inning.

Two more runs, on a wild pitch and an RBI double from Ismael Alcantara, in the third and one each in the fifth - an Evan Alexander home run - and seventh extended the Fargo-Moorhead lead to 5-0 before the Milkmen got on the board in the eighth inning.

The visitors plated three runs before Alex DuBord - who came into the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the inning - recorded the final four outs of the game to earn his fifth save of the year.

With the win, the RedHawks sit one half-game behind Sioux Falls in the West Division.

Milwaukee and Fargo-Moorhead will finish their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. before the RedHawks continue their longest homestand of the season with a series against Sioux City beginning on Tuesday.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule and ticket information visit www.fmredhawks.com.

