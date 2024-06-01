Sioux Falls Gets Revenge on Sioux City

June 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries (12-7) took down the Sioux City Explorers (8-12) Saturday night 13-2. The X's had some momentum early, but once the Canaries offense started rolling, it couldn't be stopped. Sioux Falls' Spencer Sarringar had two home runs as the Canaries combined for 15 hits and 13 RBIs.

The game started with the pitchers on top as Sioux Falls starter Ty Culbreth (3-0) and Sioux City starter Braunny Munoz (2-1) traded shutout innings.

In the top of the third, Sioux City's John Nogowski provided the game's first runs with a two-RBI single off Sioux Falls' Culbreth, waving home Jake Ortega and Daniel Lingua and giving the X's a 2-0 lead.

The Canaries fought back in the bottom of the third, getting their own two-RBI hit when Sioux Falls' Liam Spence knocked a double off Sioux City's Munoz, scoring Derek Maiben and Wyatt Ulrich and knotting it back up 2-2. Later in the frame, Sioux Falls' Spencer Sarringar helped Spence touch home when he smoked a two-run homer off Sioux City's Munoz, giving the Canaries a 4-2 advantage. The Canaries added one more when Sioux Falls' Trevor Achenbach came home on a Hunter Clanin RBI triple, extending the lead for the Birds 5-2.

The X's were held scoreless in the top of the fourth, allowing the Canaries to extend the lead further in the bottom half when Sioux Falls' Spence smacked a three-run shot off Sioux City's Munoz, plating Maiben and Ulrich and making it 8-2 Canaries.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Canaries grew the lead again when Sioux Falls' Achenbach picked up the Canaries' third dinger of the game, a solo shot off Sioux City's Munoz, making it 9-2.

The Canaries sent another one flying in the bottom of the sixth when Sioux Falls' Sarringar picked up a homer, his second of the game, off Sioux City's Jacob Gilliland, with Josh Rehwaldt and Spence on base, extending the lead to 12-2. The gap between the two grew again when Sioux Falls' Ulrich hit a sac fly to left field off Sioux City's Zach Willeman, allowing Clanin to score, making it 13-2.

Although the X's offense was held scoreless again, Sioux City's Willeman was able to make sure the lead didn't grow further in the seventh by shutting down the Canaries.

Sioux City's Kade Mechals relieved Willeman in the eighth and followed suit, getting his own shutout frame to keep the deficit at 11.

Sioux Falls right-hander Matthew Dunaway came in relief in the ninth and locked it down for the Canaries as they evened the series.

The Explorers and Canaries will wrap up their three game series Sunday at Sioux Falls Stadium with a first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. Ticket packages for the 2024 season are on sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.