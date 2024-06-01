'Dogs Fight Back to Take Series in Winnipeg

June 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Saltdogs blew a four-run lead early but the bats remained hot to capture their second series win, winning by a final of 10-7 over Winnipeg.

INF Spencer Henson made his mark on the ball game starting three-for-three with a three-run homer, his first as a 'Dog, and a pair of singles that drove in one run.

OF Aaron Takacs continued to be scorching hot at the plate hitting three singles and driving in a run.

INF Luke Roskam and OF Nick Anderson helped each other out in back-to-back innings in the sixth and seventh as Roskam would reach and Anderson would drive him home in back-to-back innings.

Lincoln jumped out to a 6-2 lead after three innings of play, scoring three times in the first, once in the third, and twice in the fourth with two outs.

The Goldeyes came storming back tacking on four runs in the bottom of the fourth knocking RHP Zach Keenan out of the ball game, tying the game at six.

The Saltdogs would respond in a big way, scoring in every inning from the 6th on, two in the sixth, and one in each of the remaining innings.

Lincoln finished the game with 17 hits, a season-high, and featured six multi-hit performances, half of which were three-hit games.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. as Lincoln goes for their second sweep in Winnipeg in franchise history.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.