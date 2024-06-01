Spence, Sarringar Each Drive in Five as Birds Trounce Sioux City

June 1, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - After falling being 2-0 early, the Canaries put up 13 unanswered runs Saturday night during a 13-2 rout of rival Sioux City.

The Explorers scored a pair of runs in top of the third inning before the Birds answered with five in the bottom half.

Liam Spence tied the game with a two-run double before Spencer Sarringar put Sioux Falls in front for good with a two-run homerun. Trevor Achenbach followed with a single and raced home on a triple from Hunter Clanin.

Spence crushed a three-run homerun an inning later and Achenbach ripped a solo shot to lead off the fifth.

Wyatt Ulrich brought in another run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning before Sarringar mashed his second round-tripper of the night; a three run shot.

Ty Culbreth tossed six strong innings to improve to 3-0 while the Birds collected 15 total hits. Sioux Falls (12-7) remains atop the West Division standings and will look to capture the series Sunday afternoon at 4:05pm.

