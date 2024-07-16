Saltdogs and Monarchs Game One Postponed
July 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
KANSAS CITY, KS - Due to the inclement weather in the Kansas City area, today's scheduled game versus the Kansas City Monarchs has been postponed. Today's game will be made up as part of a double header tomorrow, Wednesday, July 17th with the first game starting at 4:00 PM.
Game one will be carried on aabaseball.tv until 6:00 PM where then it will be available on both aabaseball.tv and KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.
Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.
