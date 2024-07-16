RedHawks Return Home, Drop Opener to Kane County

FARGO - The Kane County Cougars scored the first five runs Monday night on the way to a 10-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (35-24) at Newman Outdoor Field.

Six different batters had hits for the RedHawks in the loss.

Colten Davis got the loss for Fargo-Moorhead after allowing five runs on eight hits in 5.0 innings pitched in his 12th start of the season.

Fargo-Moorhead will continue its four-game series with Kane County on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

