Explorers Return Home for Big Series

July 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - After off days on Sunday and Monday, the Sioux City Explorers are back in action tonight at Lewis and Clark Park in a key series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. It's baseball time in Siouxland, and the X's welcome fans out for affordable family summertime fun. Come out and support your X's!

Explorers Opponent

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, July 16-18

Tuesday, July 16 - 7:05 p.m.

CELEBRATE READING NIGHT (Sioux Center & Orange City) and TACO TUESDAY: Enjoy $2 tacos and select beverage specials.

Wednesday, July 17 - 7:05 p.m.

WEENIE WEDNESDAYS: Enjoy $2 hot dogs all game long! plus BARK IN THE PARK! Bring your furry friend to enjoy the game with you!

Thursday, July 18 - 7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: $2 Busch Light & Coors Light (12oz cans) plus $2 Pepsi products. Enjoy cornhole, lawn darts, & more!

Following the series, the Explorers will host their I-29 rivals the Sioux Falls Canaries in a three-game series July 19 - 21 prior to the American Association All-Star break.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.