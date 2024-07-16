Monarchs Game Tuesday Rained Out
July 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Tuesday's Kansas City Monarchs game against the Lincoln Saltdogs has been rained out.
The game will be made up Wednesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The first game of the doubleheader will start at 4 p.m. In accordance with American Association rules, both games of the doubleheader will be scheduled for seven innings.
Fans with tickets to any postponed Monarchs game can exchange their tickets at the Monarchs box office for a ticket for any future regular season home game of equal or lesser value. Learn more at MonarchsBaseball.com/RainoutPolicy.
