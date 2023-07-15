Salt Lake Slips Past Isotopes, 4-2

Albuquerque, NM - Salt Lake took a 4-0 lead after six innings and held off an Isotopes rally in seventh frame to even the series with a 4-2 win Saturday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - Salt Lake starter Luis Ledo became the fourth opposing starter to toss 6.0 shutout innings, joining Gavin Stone (Dodgers, July 9), Jake Kalish (Bees, June 3) and Chase Silseth (Bees, April 7). Ledo also surrendered just two hits on the night, tied for the second-fewest by an opposing starter. He also faced the minimum, 18 batters, after a doubleplay and caught stealing.

-Karl Kauffmann tossed 6.0 innings and allowed four runs on 11 hits, one walk and one homer while fanning seven. It's the sixth time this year Kauffmann has completed at least six frames. The seven strikeouts are tied for the third-most. The right-hander has allowed at least four runs in 18 of 27 Triple-A outings dating back to last year. Kauffmann also gave up the third-most hits by a starter.

-Tonight marked the third time this year both starting pitchers completed 6.0 innings (also: June 3 at Salt Lake and June 30 vs. el Paso.

-Albuquerque falls to 12-6 on Dukes Retro Night and have lost three-straight.

-The Isotopes are 12-23 in contests with a margin of two or fewer runs.

-Albuquerque pitching limited the Bees to just two extra-base hits for the second-straight night and overall for the 12th time this season. Offensively, the Isotopes collected just one extra-base hit, the 11th time this season and first since June 25 at Reno.

-Cole Tucker collected a hit to extend his hit streak to 10 games. During the streak, he is slashing .439/.500/.659 with four doubles, one triple, one homer, five RBI and five multi-hit games. His hitting streak is the third-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. He is three games shy of matching his career-long set June 29, 2017 - July 17, 2017.

-Wynton Bernard belted his second home run with the Isotopes this season and fifth of the year. His two hits mark his fifth multi-hit effort since joining the club.

-Elehuris Montero tallied one hit to extend his hit streak to nine games, which is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League this season. During the stretch he is slashing .500/.538/.944 with one double, five homers and 15 RBI.

-Evan Justice made his second appearance out of the bullpen for Albuquerque and completed a scoreless eighth inning. He has allowed one baserunner, a walk, while fanning four in 2.0 innings.

-The Isotopes tallied nine total bases, the 17th time this season the club has recorded single-digit total bases.

-With a Salt Lake win tomorrow, the Bees will have won 10 games against Albuquerque in 2023, which would be the most triumphs by any Salt Lake team over the Isotopes in club history.

-With an Isotopes win tomorrow, Albuquerque will win three-straight series for the first time since April 30, 2018 - May 11, 2018, when the club took three of four at Tacoma, vs. El Paso and at Reno.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees play the series finale Sunday at 6:05 pm at RGCU Field. The Zooperstars! will headline the evening's entertainment with multiple in-game performances. Albuquerque is expected to send Jeff Criswell to the hill while Salt Lake is slated to start Kenny Rosenberg.

