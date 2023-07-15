Dodgers Drop River Cats, 5-3

Steven Duggar hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning and then added a key two-run double in the 10th inning, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers came back to defeat the Sacramento River Cats, 5-3, Friday night at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers (8-5/58-28) trailed, 2-0, after six innings before a Drew Avans RBI double in the seventh inning scored the team's first run. Still behind by one run with one out in the ninth inning, Duggar hit a home run into the Sacramento bullpen in right-center field to even the score. In the top of the 10th inning, Devin Mann gave the Dodgers their first lead with a RBI single, and two batters later, Duggar hit a two-run double to extend the lead to 5-2. The River Cats (6-7/40-47) scored their automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out before Victor González induced a pair of groundouts to finish the game. Sacramento had scored one run in each of the first and sixth innings to build a 2-0 lead earlier in the game.

Of Note:

-With Friday's victory, the Dodgers have now won six straight road games and have won nine of their last 10 games away from Oklahoma City. The Dodgers improved their overall road to record to 31-12...They also improved to 5-3 in games decided in extra innings, including 3-2 on the road.

-Friday marked the Dodgers' sixth win of the season after trailing in the ninth inning and their 16th last at-bat win of the season.

-Of the seven games played between the Dodgers and River Cats at Sutter Health Park this season, six have been decided in the eighth inning or later, with four wins by a team that was trailing in the eighth inning.

-Steven Duggar went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, two walks, two runs three RBI. He hit his second ninth-inning game-tying home run of the season, along with May 16 at home against Sugar Land when he hit a two-run shot during an eventual 4-3 win. Since coming off the Injured List July 4, Duggar is 6-for-16 with two home runs and two doubles.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-5 with a RBI double and a walk, as he recorded his fourth multi-hit outing in the last five games, going 8-for-23 during the stretch.

-Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot made his first appearance of the 2023 season as he began a Major League Rehab Assignment. Over two innings, Pepiot allowed one run and two hits, with one walk and two strikeouts, retiring six of nine batters faced overall. He threw 29 pitches, with 17 strikes...Pepiot has been on the Injured List all season with a left oblique strain.

-Mike Montgomery piggybacked Pepiot with five sold innings, allowing one run and two hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. After escaping a bases loaded jam during his first inning of work in the third inning, Montgomery retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced...Over his last four games, Montgomery has allowed just three earned runs (four runs total) and 11 hits across 19.2 innings.

What's Next: The Dodgers and River Cats square off beginning at 8:37 p.m. CT Saturday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

