Dodgers Earn 7-3 win

The Oklahoma City Dodgers broke a tie with four runs in the ninth inning, leading to a 7-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. Tied, 3-3, after eight innings, the Dodgers (9-5/59-28) went in front on a RBI double by Drew Avans. Michael Busch followed with a two-run homer, extending the lead to 6-3. After two more hits, Ryan Ward's sacrifice fly plated the fourth run of the inning. For the second straight night, the River Cats (6-8/40-48) grabbed a quick, 1-0, lead in the first inning when Tyler Fitzgerald hit a home run. In the top of the third inning, David Dahl hit a two-run homer, putting the Dodgers in the lead. Hunter Feduccia notched a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to give the Dodgers a two-run advantage. Sacramento scored one run in each of the fifth and sixth innings to equal the score, including a home run by Bryce Johnson to make it 3-3 in the sixth inning.

Of Note:

-With Saturday's victory, the Dodgers have now won seven straight road games for the second time this season, joining a previous streak that spanned May 9-23 with six wins in Round Rock and one in Sacramento. The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 11 road games and are 21-5 over their last 26 road games. The Dodgers improved their overall road to record to 32-12.

-The Dodgers nabbed a second consecutive last at-bat win, as well as their 17th last at-bat win of the season. They are now 9-5 in games tied after eight innings...Of the eight games played between the Dodgers and River Cats at Sutter Health Park this season, seven have been decided in the eighth inning or later, including each of the last five games.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-5 with two doubles, including the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth inning. He has three doubles over the first two games of the current series and has collected three straight multi-hit games, going 6-for-14. He also has five multi-hit outings in the last six games, going 10-for-28 during the stretch.

-Michael Busch hit his 12th home run of the season in the ninth inning, as well as his fourth home run in the last eight games and his fifth home run in 12 games since his most recent option to Oklahoma City.

-Devin Mann went 2-for-5 and picked up his league-leading 32nd double of the season.

-Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard opened a Major League Rehab Assignment and turned in five solid innings. He allowed two runs and four hits, with no walks and six strikeouts. After allowing a home run with one out in the first inning, Syndergaard proceeded to retire 12 of the next 13 batters he faced, including a stretch of 10 straight at one point. He completed each of his first four innings on 10 pitches or less (37 total pitches) and overall threw 41 of 52 pitches for strikes...Syndergaard has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since June 8 with a right index finger blister.

-During the team's current seven-game road win streak, the pitching staff has allowed three or fewer runs in all seven games, for a total of 16 runs. And in the last four games overall, the OKC pitching staff has allowed a total of 10 runs and 22 hits.

What's Next: The Dodgers aim for a three-game sweep of the River Cats starting at 3:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

