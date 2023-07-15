Reno's Lineup Awakens Late But Falls Short to Las Vegas
July 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Las Vegas, NV - The Reno Aces (6-8, 50-39) pushed in the late innings but couldn't overcome a hefty deficit in a 13-4 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (9-5, 43-45) Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Reno fell behind 4-0 in the first three innings as Las Vegas strived to avenge a loss in game one. The Aces, with one of the more potent offensive attacks in Minor League Baseball, mustered only three singles through the game's first seven innings. The lineup came alive in the eighth with back-to-back-to-back run scoring knocks.
Buddy Kennedy drove in Pavin Smith with his 20th double to score Reno's first run of the night. Diego Castillo doubled home two runs in the next at-bat as part of another multi-hit effort. Castillo has been absolutely tremendous with 41 hits in 30 games since June 1st. Blaze Alexander continued his outstanding run with an RBI single to pull the Aces within five.
Even in a rough night for Reno, there were some positive takeaways. Adrian Del Castillo made his Triple-A debut after a well deserved promotion from Double-A Amarillo. Del Castillo hit .273 with an .891 OPS and 26 extra-base hits for the Sod Poodles, combining patience (40 walks) with power (12 HR).
The Aces and Aviators conclude their three-game series Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI
- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-4, BB
- Adrian Del Castillo: Made Triple-A debut
- Zach McAllister: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 K
The Aces will return home at the end of the month for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 15, 2023
- Express Take Down Rainiers 5-3 Thanks to Extra Innings - Round Rock Express
- Express Brush Back Rainiers in Extras - Tacoma Rainiers
- Reno's Lineup Awakens Late But Falls Short to Las Vegas - Reno Aces
- Cats Erase Deficit but Still Fall to Dodgers, 7-3 - Sacramento River Cats
- Dodgers Earn 7-3 win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Salt Lake Slips Past Isotopes, 4-2 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Trio of Home Runs Sink Space Cowboys - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Chihuahuas Top Space Cowboys, 7-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Round Rock (6:05 PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 15, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dodgers Drop River Cats, 5-3 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Rally Falls a Run Short on Friday - Tacoma Rainiers
- Round Rock Defeats Tacoma 5-4 in Friday's Series Opener - Round Rock Express
- Reno Comes Out Firing From Break, Beats Las Vegas In Series Opener - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Reno's Lineup Awakens Late But Falls Short to Las Vegas
- Reno Comes Out Firing From Break, Beats Las Vegas In Series Opener
- "The Office" Star Kate Flannery's Appearance Highlights Reno Aces Paper Company Night on Saturday, September 2nd
- Bass Camp Festival Presents the Ultimate College Back to School Party
- Aces Hang on Late in 2-1 Win over Rainiers