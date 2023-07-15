Reno's Lineup Awakens Late But Falls Short to Las Vegas

July 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Reno Aces (6-8, 50-39) pushed in the late innings but couldn't overcome a hefty deficit in a 13-4 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators (9-5, 43-45) Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Reno fell behind 4-0 in the first three innings as Las Vegas strived to avenge a loss in game one. The Aces, with one of the more potent offensive attacks in Minor League Baseball, mustered only three singles through the game's first seven innings. The lineup came alive in the eighth with back-to-back-to-back run scoring knocks.

Buddy Kennedy drove in Pavin Smith with his 20th double to score Reno's first run of the night. Diego Castillo doubled home two runs in the next at-bat as part of another multi-hit effort. Castillo has been absolutely tremendous with 41 hits in 30 games since June 1st. Blaze Alexander continued his outstanding run with an RBI single to pull the Aces within five.

Even in a rough night for Reno, there were some positive takeaways. Adrian Del Castillo made his Triple-A debut after a well deserved promotion from Double-A Amarillo. Del Castillo hit .273 with an .891 OPS and 26 extra-base hits for the Sod Poodles, combining patience (40 walks) with power (12 HR).

The Aces and Aviators conclude their three-game series Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Diego Castillo: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-4, BB

- Adrian Del Castillo: Made Triple-A debut

- Zach McAllister: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 K

The Aces will return home at the end of the month for a six-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25th.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.