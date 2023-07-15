Express Brush Back Rainiers in Extras

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (44-45, 7-7) had an early lead on Saturday, but could not hold on in the second of their three-game set with the Round Rock Express (54-34, 10-4), losing 5-3 in 12 innings at Cheney Stadium. Despite the defeat, the Rainiers still have a 3-2 record in extra innings at home.

The Rainiers opened up the scoring in the third inning, with a 3-run homer from Jake Scheiner to score Cade Marlowe (1B) and Didi Gregorius (1B). Tacoma has 41 round-trippers in its last 20 games and 71 home runs this season with runners on, the most in Triple-A.

The homer put Scheiner up to 78 RBI on the season, the most by a Rainier since Daniel Vogelbach had 83 in 2017. Cade Marlowe's single gave him a hit in 15 straight games, the longest hit streak for Tacoma this season. Zach DeLoach previously held the longest streak, with knocks in 14 consecutive games between May 12 and May 27.

Blaine Crim hit a 2-run shot in the fourth inning for the Express, plating Sam Huff (BB) and shortening the Tacoma lead to 3-2. Round Rock was down to its last two outs in the game, but tied the game up in the ninth inning off of a J.P. Martinez RBI double to score Matt Whatley (1B).

With the score tied at 3-3, the game went to extra innings and neither team could plate any runs in the 10th or 11th innings. The Express broke through in the 12th inning, scoring twice to take their first lead of the game and put the score at 5-3 to win the game.

Logan Allen made an impressive Tacoma debut by pitching 3.2 scoreless innings (1 H, 3 BB, 4 K), his longest scoreless outing since August 8, 2021 when he was pitching with Columbus (AAA). The lefty inherited two runners in the fifth inning with no outs and got out of the jam by inducing an inning-ending double play.

The Rainiers finish this series against the Express on Sunday, with first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PT. RHP Adam Oller will make his Tacoma debut, with RHP Owen White scheduled to start for Round Rock.

