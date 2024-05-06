Salminen Reassigned to Norfolk

May 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today the team reassigned goaltender Oskari Salminen from the Manitoba Moose to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.

Oskari Salminen

Goaltender

Born Sept. 22, 1999 - Kotka, Finland

Height 6.04 - Weight 220 - Catches L

Salminen, 24, appeared in 12 contests for the Moose this season with a record of 4-7-0 to go with a 4.00 goals-against average and .867 save percentage. Over his career with Manitoba, the Kotka, Finland product owns a mark of 22-20-6 with a 3.27 goals-against average, .890 save percentage and two shutouts. The netminder guarded the pipes in 12 contests for Norfolk this season while posting an 8-2-1 record alongside a 2.82 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. Salminen scored a goal for the Admirals on March 29 against the Atlanta Gladiators. He has played one post-season game for Norfolk, stopping 33 of 35 shots in a 4-2 Admirals win over the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Norfolk is currently competing in the ECHL's North Division Finals against the Adirondack Thunder. The Admirals currently lead the series 2-0.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.