Belleville and Cleveland Open North Division Semi-Finals with Split at CAA Arena

May 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are well into the second round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, splitting a pair of games at CAA Arena with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets) last week, to begin their North Division Semi-Finals series. Here's how last week's games went down, as the B-Sens get set to play they potential final three games of the series in Ohio this week.

Wednesday May 1, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 vs Cleveland Monsters - 1 (North Division Semi-Finals - Game 1)

It was a historic evening at the CAA Arena as the Belleville Senators took to the ice for the North Division Semi-Final for the first time in franchise history. Belleville outworked the Cleveland Monsters for a 2-1 win to open the best-of-five series, with Belleville goals coming from Egor Sokolov and Angus Crookshank. Mads Sogaard stopped 31 of 32 shots to earn the win.

Friday May 3, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Cleveland Monsters - 4 (OT) (North Division Semi-Finals - Game 2)

It was yet another barn burner at the CAA Arena. Game two of the North Division Semi-Final was filled with about everything you'd expect in a playoff game. However, as was the case in Round One against Toronto, Belleville dropped the second game of the series by a 4-3 decision in overtime. Wyatt Bongiovanni, Cole Reinhardt and Stephen Halliday found the net for Belleville, while Mads Sogaard stopped 31 of 35 shots in the overtime defeat.

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

Belleville continues with its best-of-five North Division Semi-Finals in Cleveland, Ohio this week, needing two wins to advance to the next round. The winner of this series will play the winner of Rochester vs Syracuse, which is currently tied 2-2 and headed to a decisive fifth game on Friday night (May 10) in Rochester. You can get a full look at the Calder Cup Playoff picture via the American Hockey League Website.

UPCOMING GAMES:

North Division Semi-Finals Game 3: Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 4*: Friday, May 10, 2024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

North Division Semi-Finals Game 5*: Sunday, May 12, 12024 - Belleville @ Cleveland (3:00 p.m. ET - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse)

*IF NECESSARY

TICKET INFO:

