Shore Nets Overtime Winner to Tie Series

May 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Calgary Wrangles on Sunday in in overtime by the final score of 4-3. Max McCormick tied the game late in the third period and Devin Shore scored the game winning goal to help the Firebirds tie the best-of-five series at one.

For the second straight game, the first period ended without a goal. But this time, it was the Firebirds netting the first goal of the game. Kole Lind cashed in on a powerplay after a quick setup from Max McCormick and Andrew Poturalski at 16:21 of the second period.

Calgary scored twice in the first 4:19 of the third period to take the lead for the first time in the game. Andrew Poturalski responded for Coachella Valley with his first of the playoffs, assisted by Cale Fleury and Lind. The Wranglers hopped back on top at 12:18 on Cole Schwindt's second of the game. Connor Carrick banked a shot off McCormick's skate past Dustin Wolf to tie the game once again 2:15 later.

With the game tied at three, overtime was needed to decide the winner. John Hayden drove to the front of the net and drew a penalty. In the chaos of the delayed call, Jimmy Schuldt found Devin Shore behind the Wranglers' net. Shore wrapped the puck around the goal, off Wolf's left pad and into the back of the net to secure the victory for the Firebirds.

Coachella Valley was outshot by Calgary 33 to 30 and the Firebirds had all six shots of the overtime period. Chris Driedger made 30 saves pick up his first AHL playoff win.

The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 1-for-3 and the penalty kill went 5-for-5.

Game three will be this Wednesday, May 8th at Acrisure Arena. Puck drop is set for 7pm PT.

GAME THREE THIS WEDNESDAY

The series now shifts back to Palm Desert as the Firebirds and Wranglers will face off for game three on Wednesday, May 8th at 7pm. Visit Ticketmaster to get your tickets before it's too late!

