Wranglers Drop OT Heartbreaker in Game Two

May 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers dropped a hard fought game two, 4-3 in overtime to Coachella Valley on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Cole Schwindt had two goals while Sam Morton added the other.

The two teams now head to California for the final three games of the series.

The Wranglers once again came out flying on Sunday as they were the quicker and more physical team early in the first.

They were rewarded with a four-minute powerplay thanks to a high stick just under five-minutes in.

Calgary created multiple chances mostly through Matt Coronato but were unable to strike.

Coachella Valley got their first powerplay of the game on a too-many men call with 9:32 remaining in the period but it was quickly negated with a goaltender interference call on the Firebirds to make it four-on-four.

Another man-advantage opportunity came for the Firebirds with 2:07 to go in the first but didn't find the back of the net sending the game to the intermission scoreless.

The special-teams battle continued in the second-period as the Wranglers went a man-up again, but once again the score remained 0-0.

The game continued to be tight checking through the middle of the frame with neither team able to solve the opposing goaltender.

Coachella got a powerplay opportunity with 5:23 to go in the second-period, and would open the scoring with a shot tucked underneath the crossbar to make it 1-0.

That would be the score heading into the third-period.

Cole Schwindt evened the game 1:41 into the third picking up his own rebound and sliding it under Chris Driedger's pad making it 1-1.

Sam Morton picked up his second of the series shortly after as a Jordan Oesterle shot bounced off Morton and in to make it 2-1.

Coachella Valley evened the score with a short-side shot on the blocker-side to make it 2-2 with 11:31 to play.

Schwindt added his second of the night on a beautiful passing play set up by Coronato to make the score 3-2 with 7:42 remaining.

The high-scoring third period carried on as the Firebirds tied the game as a shot from the point hit a skate in-front making it 3-3.

Game two would need overtime.

The Firebirds scored 7:56 into the first-overtime on a scramble play in front of the net to take the 4-3 game two victory.

Game three goes Wednesday in Coachella Valley at 8 p.m.

