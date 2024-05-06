Monsters Return Home Wednesday as 1-1 Series Pivots to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return home on Wednesday, May 8, at 7:00 p.m. for the North Division Semifinals' Game 3 presented by University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute against the Belleville Senators, the first playoff home game in Cleveland since 2019. Following a 4-3 overtime win at Belleville on Friday night , the best-of-five playoff series is now tied 1-1. Game 4 will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 will be played on Sunday, May 12, at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Wednesday night's Game 3 will be broadcast on television on Bally Sports Great Lakes , while all playoff games can be streamed through AHLTV and heard on the radio home of the Monsters, Fox Sports 1350 "The Gambler" .

The first 5,000 fans at Game 3 on Wednesday night receive a Fear the Depths T-Shirt courtesy of University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute and a rally towel from Advance Door Company. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats pregame ahead of Game 3 when two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and Cleveland native Stipe Miocic fires up the crowd and takes part in a special VIP Puck Drop as a part of player introductions revamped for the playoffs.

The first 5,000 fans at Game 4 on Friday night will receive a rally towel courtesy of Mint to Be Family Dentistry. 1-2-3 Fridays will continue into the playoffs and feature $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs, and $3 Labatt Blue and other select beer specials.

The first 5,000 fans at Game 5 (if necessary) on Sunday will receive a rally towel courtesy of The May.

Playoff tickets starting at just $10 are available for all three games at clevelandmonsters.com .

Fear the Depths Fan Kits containing a Fear the Depths flag, player poster and replica of the Countdown to the Cup dasherboard are available HERE with a $14 donation to the Monsters Community Foundation and can be purchased at the Cargill Community Corner outside Portal 6 while supplies last.

Fans can find the most up to date Monsters Calder Cup Playoff information at clevelandmonsters.com/playoffs or by signing up for Monsters SMS alerts by texting ' PLAYOFFS ' to 30594 .

