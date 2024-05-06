Seven Players Head to Edmonton to Join Oilers

May 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Seven members of the Bakersfield Condors are off to Edmonton to join the Oilers 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff run. Edmonton takes on Vancouver in round two beginning on Wednesday.

PLAYERS RECALLED BY EDMONTON (listed alphabetically):

D Cam Dineen

F Adam Erne

D Ben Gleason

D Phil Kemp

F Raphael Lavoie

F Lane Pederson

G Olivier Rodrigue

The seven players join D Philip Broberg and G Jack Campbell, who were both summoned to the Oilers at the conclusion of the Condors season.

