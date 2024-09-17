Firebirds Add Rookie Forward Landon McCallum

September 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced that forward Landon McCallum has been signed for the 2024-25 season.

McCallum spent the last four seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League. The 21-year-old recorded 163 points in 246 games with the Wolves, registering 49 goals and adding 104 assists.

The 21-year-old hails from Delhi, Ontario, Canada as is listed at 5-foot-11 and weighing 172 pounds

