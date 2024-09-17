Belleville Sens Announce 2024 Preseason Ticket Details

September 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing further information today about tickets for the upcoming American Hockey League preseason games to be hosted at CAA Arena from October 4 to 6, 2024.

The B-Sens will play on Friday, October 4 at 7:00 p.m., against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens), and then again on Sunday, October 6 at 3:00 p.m., against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs). The Rocket and Marlies will face off at CAA Arena on Saturday, October 5, with puck drop set for 3:00 p.m.

There will be no tiered pricing for these games, meaning all seats will be assigned, but tickets will cost just $15.75 (taxes included), regardless of seat location. Tickets can be purchased anytime via Ticketmaster, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre during open hours:

Oct 4 - Belleville vs Laval @ 7 p.m. (Preseason)

Oct 5 - Toronto vs Laval @ 3 p.m. (Preseason)

Oct 6 - Belleville vs Toronto @ 3 p.m. (Preseason)

Single-game tickets for the first half of the 2024-25 Belleville Sens season are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking to get a head start on locking up tickets for any game on the schedule can do so now by becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

