Cleveland Monsters Unveil 2024-25 Promotional Schedule Packed with Fan-Favorite Themes

September 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today the team's 2024-25 promotional schedule presented by SeatGeek packed full of giveaways, fan-favorite themes and exciting promotions. Single game tickets will go on sale beginning at noon tomorrow, September 18, with prices starting at just $10 per seat for select games.

The Monsters will drop the puck for Opening Night on Saturday, October 26, against the Rochester Americans. This season will include well-known promotions the fans enjoy including Teddy Bear Toss presented by NOPEC on Sunday, December 22, Pucks and Paws on Saturday, March 8, and Fan Salute Day presented by Car Parts Warehouse on Saturday, April 12. Music fans can enjoy promotions themed around a wide range of genres including Emo Night on Friday, December 6, Cleveland Rocks Night presented by Medical Mutual on Saturday, January 11, and WGAR Country Music Night on Friday, March 28.

The Monsters will wear four specialty jerseys this season beginning with a new look for the Fossil Faceoff presented by Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Saturday, December 14, which features a crest emblazoned with Northeast Ohio's original apex sea predator, the dunkleosteus. In recognition of three decades of professional hockey at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Monsters will don reimagined Lumberjacks uniforms that combine elements of multiple eras on Lumberjacks Weekend on Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1. A feel-good favorite returns with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Night on Saturday, March 1. Fans will also get a new look at Pucks and Pierogies on Saturday, April 5, when the team becomes the Cleveland Pierogies Hockey Club for a weekend celebration of Northeast Ohio's significant Polish population. A full jersey schedule and complete breakdown of the Monsters 2024-25 uniforms will be announced in October.

The team will also continue to Grow the Game and celebrate the diversity of Northeast Ohio through several community nights with proceeds benefitting local partner charities.

Fans can be one of the first to experience the NEW Caesars Atrium Club featuring all-inclusive food, beer, wine and soda with the new Caesars Atrium Club 10 Game Plan. Fans will attend 10 weekend home games with Caesars Atrium Club Access, complimentary access to AHLTV on FloSports and more! Caesars Atrium Club 10 Game Plans are available HERE.

A breakdown of the promotional schedule is included below.

Giveaway Nights

- Long Sleeve Schedule Shirt courtesy of University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine at Opening Night on Saturday, October 26 (first 5,000 fans)

- Monsters Scarf courtesy of Cargill on Saturday, December 28 (first 5,000 fans)

- WMMS The Buzzard Shirt courtesy of Medical Mutual at Cleveland Rocks Night on Saturday, January 11 (first 10,000 fans)

- Jet in a Jet Bobblehead at Jet Greaves Bobblehead Night on Saturday, March 29 (first 10,000 fans)

Specialty Jersey Nights

- Fossil Faceoff presented by Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Saturday, December 14

- Lumberjacks Weekend on Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1

- University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Night on Saturday, March 1

- Pucks and Pierogies on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5

Community Nights

- Unidos por Cleveland: Latiné Celebration on Sunday, November 3

- Pride Night on Saturday, November 23

- Black Heritage Celebration on Friday, February 28

- Women's History Celebration on Friday, March 7

Additional Theme Nights

- Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Saturday, November 2

- First Responders Night presented by Physicians Ambulance - Wednesday, November 13

- Salute to Service presented by Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission - Sunday, November 24

- Black Friday - Friday, November 29

- Youth Hockey Night presented by Cargill - Saturday, December 7

- Sustainability Night - Thursday, December 19

- Blood Donor Awareness Night - Thursday, January 23

- Kid Nation Takeover with Postgame Autograph Session - Sunday, February 23

- Sensory Friendly Night - Monday, February 24

- Adaptive Sports Night - Wednesday, April 9

Recurring Promotional Nights

1-2-3 Fridays : $1 Coca-Cola products, $2 hot dogs and $3 Labatt Blue and other select beer specials

Monsters Family Days presented by Castaway Bay: Kids can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals that include a hot dog, a soda and chips for only $6

Blue Jackets Nights : The team will wear special Blue Jackets-inspired jerseys while the in-game presentation for the evening will include elements from the Monsters' NHL affiliate in Columbus

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR THE 2024-25 SEASON WILL GO ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC TOMORROW, SEPTEMBER 18, AT NOON.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.