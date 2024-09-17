Rockford IceHogs Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

September 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Single game tickets for the Rockford IceHogs 2024-25 season are now on sale. The IceHogs' 26th season in the Stateline will begin on Saturday, Oct. 12, starting with a pregame block party presented by Hard Rock Casino - Rockford at 4 p.m. with live music, local food trucks, a t-shirt giveaway, and a red-carpet walk by IceHogs players prior to the team's home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins inside the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

Last week, the IceHogs unveiled the season's promotional calendar, highlighted by the return of the Local Artist Hat Series presented by BMO, four specialty jersey nights, five Screw City nights, and a mix of exciting theme nights, collectible giveaways, and season-long promotions, including the return of $2 Beer Fridays and Pizza Hut Family Pack games with packages starting at just $40.

The 2024-25 hockey calendar is packed with home weekend dates for the IceHogs. Twenty-nine of the team's 36 home dates fall on a Friday (13), Saturday (14), or Sunday (2). Throughout the 28 weekends of the regular season, 19 of them feature an IceHogs home game. Ten weekends will bring multiple Hogs home games to the BMO Center.

Tickets start as low as $22 and are available now on IceHogs.com.

