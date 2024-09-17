Hartford Wolf Pack Continues to be a Staple in the Local Community with Summer Initiatives

September 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack may have been dormant on the ice during the summer, but the organization continued strengthening its connection with the Greater Hartford Community throughout the offseason.

The organization made 25 visits to local summer camps to host street hockey clinics. The camps, attended by Wolf Pack front office personnel, were 60-to-90-minute sessions where campers learned the basics of the sport. In addition to learning how to pass, shoot, stick handle, and more, campers got to take part in games.

Among stops on this year's street hockey tour were Camp Courant, YMCA Camp Pyquag in Wethersfield, CT, The Indian Valley YMCA summer camp in Ellington, CT, Camp Nowashe in Easter Hartford, CT, Camp Dakota in Hartford, CT, and Camp Glawackus in South Glastonbury, CT.

Sonar was also busy during the summer, making over a dozen appearances within the community. Sonar stopped by the CT Children's Craniofacial Awareness Picnic, the CT Air National Guard's 'Back 2 School Bash', CREC's Back to School Block Party, the Hartford County Fair, the Town of Enfield's 4 th of July Celebration, Vernon Special Olympics, and more.

Wolf Pack front office staff also assisted CREC in their backpack-stuffing initiative on Aug. 12, 2024. This helped the organization prepare for the annual 'Back to School Block Party' on Aug. 14. More than 1,200 free backpacks were filled with school supplies and given to children between the ages of three and 17. This initiative helps alleviate some of the financial burden on families as they get ready for the school year.

Wolf Pack Broadcaster Alex Thomas also returned to his hometown of Woburn, MA, to speak with kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Woburn. He discussed his career, journey to Hartford, and gave advice to those looking to get into the sports industry as they approach high school and college.

For more information on the Hartford Wolf Pack Community Foundation, please visit the club's website here.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.