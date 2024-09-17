Flyers Announce Training Camp Roster
September 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Philadelphia Flyers today announced its 2024 Training Camp roster and schedule, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Brière.
A total of 58 players are currently scheduled to attend training camp - 32 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. 20 of these players were on last year's Lehigh Valley Phantoms squad. Additionally, there are several more Phantoms products from previous seasons including Sam Ersson, Joel Farabee, Tyson Foerster, Morgan Frost, Travis Sanheim, Cam York and Egor Zamula
The players will be sorted into three teams for the first three days, featuring both on-ice and off-ice sessions. Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 will feature scrimmages between the teams.
On Sunday, Sept. 22, the Flyers will begin their 2024 preseason schedule with a game against the Washington Capitals at 3:00 p.m. (ET) at Capital One Arena, while opening up at Wells Fargo Center for the first time this preseason on Thursday, Sept. 26 vs. NY Islanders at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Some of these players will then report to Allentown for Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp which begins on Sunday, September 29.
The Phantoms play their first preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, October 1 at PPL Center.
Lehigh Valley will also host the Hershey Bears in preseason action on Saturday, October 5 before concluding the exhibition schedule on the road with a Sunday, October 6 clash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack including a Rally Towel giveaway presented by Service Electric.
2024 FLYERS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
Forwards (32)
18 Rodrigo Abols
85 J.R. Avon - Phantoms 2023-24
46 Sawyer Boulton
10 Bobby Brink - Phantoms 2023-24
58 Nick Capone
27 Noah Cates
14 Sean Couturier
44 Nicolas Deslauriers
73 Elliot Desnoyers - Phantoms 2023-24
43 Oscar Eklind
86 Joel Farabee
71 Tyson Foerster
48 Morgan Frost
91 Brendan Furry - Phantoms 2023-24
49 Rhett Gardner - Phantoms 2023-24
78 Jacob Gaucher - Phantoms 2023-24
92 Alexis Gendron - Phantoms 2023-24
19 Garnet Hathaway
11 Travis Konecny
21 Scott Laughton
17 Jett Luchanko
15 Olle Lycksell - Phantoms 2023-24
20 Cooper Marody - Phantoms 2023-24
39 Matvei Michkov
83 Matt Miller - Phantoms 2023-24
25 Ryan Poehling
90 Anthony Richard
63 Massimo Rizzo
74 Owen Tippett
56 Samu Tuomaala - Phantoms 2023-24
60 Zayde Wisdom - Phantoms 2023-24
62 Josh Zakreski
Defensemen (20)
36 Emil Andrae - Phantoms 2023-24
23 Ronnie Attard - Phantoms 2023-24
37 Louie Belpedio - Phantoms 2023-24
59 Oliver Bonk
61 Emile Chouinard
9 Jamie Drysdale
42 Spencer Gill
13 Adam Ginning - Phantoms 2023-24
3 Helge Grans - Phantoms 2023-24
77 Erik Johnson
76 Matteo Mann
41 Hunter McDonald - Phantoms 2023-24
55 Rasmus Ristolainen
75 Ethan Samson - Phantoms 2023-24
6 Travis Sanheim
67 Sam Sedley
24 Nick Seeler
65 Carter Sotheran
8 Cam York
5 Egor Zamula
Goaltenders (6)
64 Carson Bjarnason
33 Sam Ersson
82 Ivan Fedotov
34 Sam Hillebrandt
32 Eetu Makiniemi
40 Cal Petersen - Phantoms 2023-24
UPCOMING
Sunday, September 29 - Phantoms Training Camp Opens
Tuesday, October 1 - Preseason Game - Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Saturday, October 5 - Preseason Game - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears
Saturday, October 12 - Opening Night! - Phantoms vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Rally Towels
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Phantoms Premier Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are available now. Your year-long membership includes tickets to all Phantoms home games inside PPL Center as well as year-round benefits and experiences exclusive to Premier Members.
