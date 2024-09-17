Flyers Announce Training Camp Roster

September 17, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers today announced its 2024 Training Camp roster and schedule, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

A total of 58 players are currently scheduled to attend training camp - 32 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. 20 of these players were on last year's Lehigh Valley Phantoms squad. Additionally, there are several more Phantoms products from previous seasons including Sam Ersson, Joel Farabee, Tyson Foerster, Morgan Frost, Travis Sanheim, Cam York and Egor Zamula

The players will be sorted into three teams for the first three days, featuring both on-ice and off-ice sessions. Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 will feature scrimmages between the teams.

On Sunday, Sept. 22, the Flyers will begin their 2024 preseason schedule with a game against the Washington Capitals at 3:00 p.m. (ET) at Capital One Arena, while opening up at Wells Fargo Center for the first time this preseason on Thursday, Sept. 26 vs. NY Islanders at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Some of these players will then report to Allentown for Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp which begins on Sunday, September 29.

The Phantoms play their first preseason game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Tuesday, October 1 at PPL Center.

Lehigh Valley will also host the Hershey Bears in preseason action on Saturday, October 5 before concluding the exhibition schedule on the road with a Sunday, October 6 clash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Opening Night for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack including a Rally Towel giveaway presented by Service Electric.

2024 FLYERS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Forwards (32)

18 Rodrigo Abols

85 J.R. Avon - Phantoms 2023-24

46 Sawyer Boulton

10 Bobby Brink - Phantoms 2023-24

58 Nick Capone

27 Noah Cates

14 Sean Couturier

44 Nicolas Deslauriers

73 Elliot Desnoyers - Phantoms 2023-24

43 Oscar Eklind

86 Joel Farabee

71 Tyson Foerster

48 Morgan Frost

91 Brendan Furry - Phantoms 2023-24

49 Rhett Gardner - Phantoms 2023-24

78 Jacob Gaucher - Phantoms 2023-24

92 Alexis Gendron - Phantoms 2023-24

19 Garnet Hathaway

11 Travis Konecny

21 Scott Laughton

17 Jett Luchanko

15 Olle Lycksell - Phantoms 2023-24

20 Cooper Marody - Phantoms 2023-24

39 Matvei Michkov

83 Matt Miller - Phantoms 2023-24

25 Ryan Poehling

90 Anthony Richard

63 Massimo Rizzo

74 Owen Tippett

56 Samu Tuomaala - Phantoms 2023-24

60 Zayde Wisdom - Phantoms 2023-24

62 Josh Zakreski

Defensemen (20)

36 Emil Andrae - Phantoms 2023-24

23 Ronnie Attard - Phantoms 2023-24

37 Louie Belpedio - Phantoms 2023-24

59 Oliver Bonk

61 Emile Chouinard

9 Jamie Drysdale

42 Spencer Gill

13 Adam Ginning - Phantoms 2023-24

3 Helge Grans - Phantoms 2023-24

77 Erik Johnson

76 Matteo Mann

41 Hunter McDonald - Phantoms 2023-24

55 Rasmus Ristolainen

75 Ethan Samson - Phantoms 2023-24

6 Travis Sanheim

67 Sam Sedley

24 Nick Seeler

65 Carter Sotheran

8 Cam York

5 Egor Zamula

Goaltenders (6)

64 Carson Bjarnason

33 Sam Ersson

82 Ivan Fedotov

34 Sam Hillebrandt

32 Eetu Makiniemi

40 Cal Petersen - Phantoms 2023-24

UPCOMING

Sunday, September 29 - Phantoms Training Camp Opens

Tuesday, October 1 - Preseason Game - Phantoms vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Saturday, October 5 - Preseason Game - Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears

Saturday, October 12 - Opening Night! - Phantoms vs. Hartford Wolf Pack - Rally Towels

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms officially begin the 2024-25 season with Opening Night at PPL Center on October 12 against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Phantoms Premier Memberships for the upcoming 2024-25 season are available now. Your year-long membership includes tickets to all Phantoms home games inside PPL Center as well as year-round benefits and experiences exclusive to Premier Members.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.