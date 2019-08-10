Sala Plays Hero for Owlz

(Orem, UT) - Johan Sala played the hero once more, helping the Orem Owlz (16-34) beat the Missoula Osprey (28-22) 6-5 in 10 innings on Saturday night at the Home of the Owlz.

Missoual jumped out in front early, grabbing the lead in the second inning. Spencer Brickhouse opened the inning by reaching on an error and then Cesar Garcia singled with one out. After a Carson Maxwell pop out, David Sanchez hit the first pitch he saw over the left field wall, a three-run homer, to give the Osprey a 3-0 lead.

The Owlz got a run back in the bottom half of the second. Johan Sala led off the inning with a double to left and then scored on a David Clawson double, cutting the deficit to 3-1. The Owlz continued to chip away in the third inning, cutting the Osprey lead down to a run. Jose Quezada started the frame with a single and then scored when D'Shawn Knowles laced a two-out triple into the right field gap.

Jeremiah Jackson opened the bottom of the sixth by banging a triple off the wall in right-center. Jackson then scored on a Knowles sacrifice fly, tying the game at three. Johan Sala walked with one out and advanced two bases on a pair of wild pitches. Sala then came home to score ona balk, giving the Owlz a 4-3 lead. Jackson went on to add to the Owlz lead in the seventh inning double sending a double into left, scoring Kevin Arias, extending the Owlz lead to 5-3.

Missoula got a run back in the eighth inning when Francis Martinez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. With one out in the ninth, David Sanchez singled and then moved to second when Jose Reyes walked. After a fielder's choice, Axel Anduesa hit a ground ball that was mishandled, allowing the tying run to score.

Shane Kelso worked a scoreless 10th inning as Missoula left a run at third. With one out and a runner at second base in the bottom of the 10th inning, D'Shawn Knowles reached on an error and then Johan Sala hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Will Wilson, giving the Owlz a 6-5 win.

Shane Kelso (2-1) threw two innings allowing an unearned run, picking up the win. Nick Marchese (3-2) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and the Osprey will finish the series on Sunday afternoon at 4:05. For tickets visit goowlz.com or by calling the Owlz at (801)-377-2255.

