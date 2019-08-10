Strong Pitching Propels Voyagers to Victory

Great Falls, MT - The Voyagers were no-hit through five innings Saturday night before a couple of late rallies in the rain gave them a 3-2 game three win over Grand Junction at Centene Stadium. Great Falls (5-7, 20-29) owns a 4-3 lead in the season series with Grand Junction and goes for a series victory on Sunday. The Voyagers improved to 12-12 at home, and 6-5 against the South Division. The Rockies (7-5, 26-24) fell to 11-12 on the road. They are 6-5 against the North.

Grand Junction scored first for a third consecutive game in the series with a run in the third. Eddy Diaz reached base with a two-out single lined into center. Two more singles by Cristopher Navarro and Julio Carreras followed for a 1-0 lead. The Rockies made it 2-0 with another mark in the fourth. Brenton Doyle led off with a base hit to left. Doyle stole second and then went to third on a fly out to center. He tagged up again from third and scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Walking Cabrera.

The Voyagers finally broke through in a zany sixth. Ivan Gonzalez led off the inning and broke up the no-hitter with a ground ball to short that ricocheted off an infielder for a base hit to left. The next batter, Jonathan Allen, reached with an infield single up the first-base line. Kelvin Maldonado put Great Falls on the board with an RBI single smashed into right-center. With one out and runners at the corners, Luis Curbelo hit a line drive up the right field side that was caught by a diving Jack Yalowitz near the line. Maldonado was doubled off of first, but Allen had tagged up and scored before the final out was obtained. Rockies' manager Jake Opitz was ejected following an argument with the home plate umpire. It was ruled that Allen tagged up properly from third. The double play ended the inning with the game tied 2-2.

Great Falls plated the go-ahead run with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. Luis Mieses singled on the ground into center. Sam Abbott was a hit by a pitch. A catcher's throwing error to second on a pick-off attempt kicked off the second baseman's glove and into center. Both runners advanced on the error. With Ivan Gonzalez at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Mieses to score from third. The Rockies had the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first in the ninth when the game ended.

Jason Morgan registered the longest start of the season in the win for Great Falls. Morgan (2-4) lasted seven-and-a-third for his fourth quality start. He gave up two earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Trysten Barlow took the loss in relief. Barlow (2-1) pitched one inning and allowed an unearned run on one hit with one walk. Sammy Peralta notched his first save with the Voyagers after he struck out four with one walk and one hit over the final one-and-two-thirds. He struck out the side in the ninth after the first two batters reached base. Grand Junction starter Jared Horn was perfect through the first five innings.

The Voyagers only produced four base hits in the win. The Rockies finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and stranded six.

Great Falls closes out its series against Grand Junction with game four Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. The eight-game home stand runs through Thursday with four games against Rocky Mountain as well. For season tickets and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

