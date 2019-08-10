Lewis Makes History with Three Blasts, But Raptors Fall

OGDEN, UT - Brandon Lewis was unbeatable Saturday night, but unfortunately that didn't go for the entire Ogden Raptors team.

Lewis hammered three home runs in the third game of the four-game set against the visiting Idaho Falls Chukars, but the visitors had just enough to outdistance Lewis and drop the Raptors, 9-8, at Lindquist Field.

Starting at third base and as the cleanup hitter, Lewis hit a moonshot down the line in left to drive in three and give Ogden their only lead in the third. in the fifth, he crushed a no-doubter to left-center to tie the game, and in the ninth a solo blast brought the hosts within one.

Idaho Falls took a lead with an unearned run in the third, taking advantage of two of Ogden's season-high five errors in a single game.

Ryan Ward doubled in Ramon Rodriguez to tie the game in the home half, just ahead of the first homer by Lewis, but the Raptors stranded two runners in the fourth to open the door for the Chukars in the fifth.

With two out in the top of the fifth, Antonio Hernandez allowed four straight base hits to make it 4-3. Drew Finley entered and fired two strikes before giving up a three-run bomb to give Idaho Falls the lead, 6-4.

Ogden came right back in the fifth with a Ward single setting up the Lewis game-tying shot. The team then put two on with one out, but a smash up the middle was snared and turned into a double play to end the frame.

The Chukars took an 8-6 lead in the sixth with a two-run shot by the number nine hitter.

The advantage was cut in half in the bottom of the sixth as Rodriguez doubled and later scored on a groundout, but a one-hop line drive was flipped to second base to strand the potential tying run on third.

In the ninth, Idaho Falls picked up an insurance run thanks to a leadoff bunt hit and two-out triple, preventing the third Lewis round tripper from tying the game.

The three-homer feat is the first turned in by a Raptors player since Justin Chigbogu did it July 18, 2014 against Great Falls.

Ogden's loss was their first against the Chukars in 2019 after six wins. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, a 4 PM start.

