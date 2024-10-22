Saints Make Difference with DB&T and River Bend Food Bank

DUBUQUE, IA - On Saturday, October 5th, the Fighting Saints, in partnership with Dubuque Bank and Trust, hosted their annual food bank night. This year, the beneficiary River Bend Food Bank, received over $2,500 combined between donations from DB&T and the Saints.

"As an organization, the Fighting Saints have really put an emphasis on helping our community and our food bank night is a great way for us to give back," said president of business operations Casey Weitz. "This is one of those events we look forward to each year and we're thrilled it was such a resounding success."

For every $1 given, the food bank can feed a family of five and the Saints' Food Bank Night made a big impact. The 234 pounds collected on game night will provide 195 meals along with another 5,390 meals from the monetary amount collected.

"Dubuque Bank & Trust is proud of our partnership with the Dubuque Fighting Saints to sponsor Food Bank Night on October 5," said DB&T representative Dianne Guns. "This was a great opportunity to build awareness of food insecurity and the great work of River Bend. This is an example of community organizations giving back to the community at its best."

The 410 pounds collected at the DB&T locations will provide 342 meals along with another 7,500 meals from the monetary donation.

"With grocery costs as high as they are, more families are turning to the food bank for help which makes every dollar and pound of food collected, now more than ever, make a difference in people's lives," said Kathy Hutton, Site Director for the River Bend Food Bank.

Hutton emphasized the struggles food banks have had with fewer donations than in the past.

"The once constant supply of donated food from retailer partners has glaringly diminished, leading to the increased need to purchase food," Hutton added. "The food we purchase is at a higher cost. At the same time, the need for food assistance has increased by 35% compared to last year and, at the same time, donated food has dropped by 29%."

The River Bend Food Bank has spent over $3.4 million on food to make up the difference of missing donations in the last year, with the food purchased made available to all 23 counties the Food Bank serves.

With this changing landscape it makes financial donations more vital. It also has the added benefit of providing our guests with more nutritious food.

