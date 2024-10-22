Historic Wisconsin Fish Fry Comes to the Resch

October 22, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers are bringing the historic Wisconsin Fish Fry to the Resch Center on select Friday home Games. The full list of dates and ticket information can be found below.

Friday Night Fish = $20 per adult and $15 per youth (0-12) - Traditional Wisconsin Breaded Fish with French Fries, Coleslaw and Rye Bread + (1) Complimentary Berens Old Fashioned from the legendary Boozy Bubbl'r. A full cash bar with Happy Hour Pricing is also available.

How to Get Tickets:

You can get tickets in advance by clicking one of the links below and adding it on to your ticket. You can also purchase at the door. However, space is limited and we cannot guarantee that walk-ins will always have immediate seating.

Friday, November 1st - BUY NOW

Friday, December 13th - BUY NOW

Friday, January 10th - BUY NOW

